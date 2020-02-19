Even Gutfeld Groans at Epic Moment Jesse Watters Rips up Donna Brazile's Notes on Live TV

He called it “pulling ‘a Pelosi.’”

Fox News conservative commentator and occasional resident comic Jesse Watters tore a page out of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s book on Tuesday when he signaled his distaste for papers containing ideas he didn’t like with a gesture Pelosi has made infamous:

He ripped them up – on live television. Check it out here.

The “pulled a Pelosi” reference, of course, was to the moment Pelosi made viciously vindictive history by ripping up a copy of President Donald Trump’s Feb. 4 State of the Union address on national television — while the cameras were running and applause while still ringing in the House chamber.

Watters made the move on Tuesday’s episode of “The Five” when Donna Brazile — the former Democratic National Committee chairwoman and Barak Obama apologist – was trying to make the case that Obama deserved credit for the current economic boom the country is enjoying under President Donald Trump.

It’s a line Democrats have been harping for months, but one that got extra attention after Monday, when Obama used a Presidents Day Twitter post to claim outright that the mood of prosperity in 2020 was a direct result of his actions in 2009.

“Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history,“ Obama wrote.

The post drew a storm of protest, including a tweet from Trump calling it the “latest con job.”

Any honest American who lived through the eight years of Obama’s dismal president knows how empty Obama’s words were – but since “honest” leaves out Democrats of the Donna Brazile variety, the argument is still going on.

But Watters clearly was having none of it – and “pulled a Pelosi” on Brazile’s notes.

Even conservative panelist Greg Gutfeld groaned at the demonstration, but from some social media reaction, Watters got his point across – loud and clear.

They’re simply delusional. Trump inherited a stale and declining economy. B.O. even said it himself “there’s no magic wand”. Except Trump. He is the magic wand. It’s undeniable after 3 years — JasonGAZ (@gaz_jason) February 19, 2020

An argument leftists use to vindicate Obama’s last years when unemployment rate declined. One individual even drew a chart to “prove” that the current economy is only a “continuation”. It’s like combining a lawn mower gaining speed to a point, & adding a Ferrari thereafter. Bunk. — Acoustic Conservative (@AcousticConser1) February 19, 2020

Thank you Jessie!!! Don’t know WHY fox constantly has this ARROGANT being on their airwaves??? — peg (@peg61090818) February 19, 2020

No matter how nonsensical it is, Americans better get used to hearing the “it’s Obama’s economy” story from Democrats all the way to November.

It’s an odd position to be in for the left these days. Candidates like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont socialist Bernie Sanders insist that the thriving economy is really only benefiting the wealthy, while at the same time Democrats like Obama and Brazile and their handmaidens in the media are trying to convince the American public that the thriving economy and low unemployment rate are really Obama’s handiwork.

Something doesn’t make sense there, but that’s a fairly chronic condition when it comes to liberal thinking.

That’s not to justify what Watters did when he “pulled a Pelosi.”

Later in the broadcast, according to the Washington Examiner, Watters said his own mother had objected.

“My mom actually just texted me,” Watters said. “She says, ‘Tearing that up was inexcusable, obnoxious, and beyond wretched, as well as utterly disrespectful behavior. Apologize.’ So, I will apologize when Nancy apologizes.”

His mother was right.

Pelosi has made clear she feels she has nothing to apologize for – with the kind of arrogance that befits a millionaire liberal from San Francisco — a once-great American city that liberalism is driving into squalor.

But the reality is that her actions at the State of the Union were also “inexcusable, obnoxious, and beyond wretched as well as utterly disrespectful behavior.”

Liberals just got an idea of what that looks like when it’s directed at them.

And now they know just what to call it.

