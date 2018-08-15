SECTIONS
World News
Print

Expert Warns About Changed Threat of ‘ISIS 2.0’ — ‘They’re Looking for High Value Targets’

By Randy DeSoto
at 5:04pm
Print

A former U.S. intelligence officer specializing in the Middle East says now the Islamic State has morphed into a more traditional terrorist organization after the fall of its “caliphate” and is currently seeking out “high value targets.”

Additionally, a new United Nations report issued late last month finds there are somewhere between 20,000 and 30,000 ISIS fighters remaining in Iraq and Syria.

“ISIS 2.0 is the al Qaeda model. That’s what we’re seeing now,” Middle East expert Michael Pregent told The Washington Times. “We’re seeing ISIS operate as a traditional terror organization.”

Pregent — a senior fellow with the Hudson Institute — served as a U.S. Army intelligence officer in Iraq and Afghanistan and held multiple positions in U.S. Central Command, specializing in terrorism and counterterrorism.

The expert believes that ISIS has shifted into an “intel gathering period and they’re looking for high value targets.”

TRENDING: Al Gore Forced to Walk Back Trump Comments After Seeing State of Environment

The U.N. report reached a similar conclusion. “It seems likely that a reduced, covert version of the ISIL core will survive in Iraq and the Syrian Arab Republic, with a presence also in neighboring countries.”

“Many ISIL fighters, planners and senior doctrinal, security and military commanders have been killed in the fighting, and many fighters and other personnel have left the immediate conflict zone,” according to the report.

“Many, however, remain in Iraq and the Syrian Arab Republic, some still fully engaged militarily and others hiding out in sympathetic communities and urban areas.”

Fears resurfaced on Tuesday that these radicalized fighters will make their way to others parts of the world to carry out lone wolf attacks after 29-year-old Salih Khater, originally from Sudan, rammed pedestrians and cyclists near the British Parliament in London.

Do you think U.S. forces should remain in Syria for the foreseeable future to combat the ISIS threat?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Authorities have not pinned the attack on ISIS, but it has the hallmarks of the terrorist organization’s mode of operation.

The United Nations’ estimates of between 20,000 and 30,000 fighters equally distributed between Iraq and Syria is similar with the U.S. military’s assessment, which put the number of 14,000 fighters in Syria and 17,000 in Iraq.

The U.N. report determined, “The flow of foreign terrorist fighters towards ISIL in Iraq and the Syrian Arab Republic has essentially come to a halt. The reverse flow, although slower than expected, remains a serious challenge.”

Another difficult aspect of the new phase in ISIS’ existence is tracking the organization’s finances.

“The continuing transition by ISIL from a territorially based terrorist group to a covert terrorist network has made its finances more difficult to discern,” according to the U.N.

RELATED: Taliban Official Says Group Had ‘Positive’ and ‘Useful’ Meeting With US

“Its financial reserves have declined but not dried up, and one Member State estimates its total reserves to be in the low hundreds of millions of United States dollars.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Richard Pollock

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Report: Trump to Deport Known Assassin Other Presidents Turned a Blind Eye To

Chuck Ross

Omarosa Manigault has an expression of intense interest at the briefing.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Interview Turns Brutal as Host Asks Omarosa Very Simple Questions from Her Book

Jack Davis

Donald Trump attends 'Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event at Trump Tower on January 20, 2015 in New York City.Rob Kim/Getty Images

Trump Says ‘Apprentice’ Producer Called Him To Tell the Truth About ‘N-Word’ Tapes

Joe Saunders

Donald Trump along in a picture frame.Win McNamee/Getty Images

British Prime Minister’s Comment Makes CNN’s Attack on Trump Backfire

The Western Journal

Trump DefenseHans Pennink/AP Photo

Trump Signs Bill Named After Sen. McCain, Still Finds Way To Troll Rival

Jack Davis

Sam Adams logo360b/Shutterstock

Mayor Pushing Boycott of Sam Adams Over Pro-Trump Owner Gets Wake-Up Call from the Public

The Western Journal

Andrew CuomoSeth Wenig/AP Photo

Cuomo Accidentally Confesses to Federal Crime During Speech

Chris Agee

Author and television host Bill O'Reilly attends the 'Killing Reagan' Washington DC premiere at The Newseum on October 6, 2016.Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

Bill O’Reilly Takes Strong Stance on NFL Anthem Controversy: ‘Don’t Like it, Go to Canada’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.