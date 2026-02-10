Fact Check: Did Bad Bunny Feature Viral 5-Year-Old Liam Ramos in Super Bowl Halftime Show?

A top liberal influencer on social media claimed Sunday that Bad Bunny included Liam Conejo Ramos, the 5-year-old detained by federal immigration officials, in his Super Bowl halftime performance.

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, explained the circumstances that resulted in ICE agents temporarily caring for Ramos last month in Minneapolis.

“The facts are actually that this little boy was abandoned by his own father. His own father was being approached by ICE agents when he darted, ran, and abandoned the child,” she said.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.