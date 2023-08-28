Famed Atlanta Muralist's Latest Subject Is Masterpiece That Has MAGA Fans Cheering

A popular Atlanta muralist is getting a lot of attention after he made art out of former President Donald Trump’s infamous Fulton County mug shot.

Trump was arrested, processed and arraigned last Thursday after District Attorney Fani Willis charged him with 13 felonies after her office alleged Trump and 18 others conspired to overturn the 2020 election.

The former president has denied any wrongdoing, and the mug shot has galvanized both supporters and opponents.

Trump actually used his Twitter account for the first time since January 2021 last week to share the image:

The mug shot is now seemingly everywhere and will almost certainly go down as one of the most memorable images following arrest in the country’s history.

Muralist Chris Veal teased online last week that a work of art involving the image was incoming on his Instagram page, which piqued the interest of his followers.

On Sunday, he unveiled a mural of Trump’s jailhouse photo with the words, “M.A.G.A. MY A** GOT ARRESTED.”

WARNING: The following image contains language that some readers might find offensive.

Veal’s mural and its message appear to be a shot at the former president. But the muralist told WAGA his only goals were to get people to both laugh and vote.

He said since he painted his version of the mug shot, people have reacted to him by offering high-fives and smiles.

The top comment on Veal’s Instagram post read, “Why don’t you paint Joe Biden and his Corvette?”

One apparent supporter of Trump pointed out that no matter Veal’s motives, he offered Trump what equates to a free campaign ad:

dudes clueless he just painted an ad for Trump 2024 lmao https://t.co/aUgYQ0AWW0 pic.twitter.com/z9Nd3c09qa — Troons Are Incels in Dresses (@trashfeb16) August 27, 2023

The mural is located near Atlanta’s Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark.

According to WAGA, Veal is known for “his comic book style and social commentary that pokes fun at hot topics.”

Veal previously created a mural about feeling lonely about the absence of campaign robocalls coming to him following an election.

