The Far-Left Tried Painting Charlie Kirk's Assassin as a Republican Trump Supporter And It's Backfiring

In their repulsive reactions to the assassination of Charlie Kirk, American leftists can’t make up their minds.

On the one hand are high-profile pundits like now-former MSNBC commentator Matthew Dowd, who essentially claimed Kirk had it coming. On the other is an emerging group claiming the suspected assassin didn’t come from leftist ranks at all.

Leftists can’t get their story straight when it comes to the Kirk assassination. But claiming the accused killer, 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson, is actually a conservative is as twisted as it comes.

Check out some of these beauties:

As I predicted, NOT A DEMOCRAT

Kirks killer was a homegrown white MAGA radicalized young white guy who was obsessed with guns.

The right has been blaming the left, trying to incite their MAGA extremists…then blame the left for all the hate on the internet….Screaming FOR WAR — LeftLaneLois Fascist Fighter (@lois_left) September 12, 2025

The shooter turned out to be from a conservative white family & likely shot Kirk for not being conservative enough so the right needed a new way to blame the left. College professors are so powerful we turn your kids into Marxist antifa shooters after 1 virtual semester! — Dr. Mia Brett (@QueenMab87) September 13, 2025

A conservative shot conservative culture warrior Charlie Kirk for not being conservative enough? Let that one sink in. What will lefties be claiming next? That “Black Lives Matter” is really a Republican rallying cry?

Will there be more political violence in the months to come? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

And it wasn’t just the fringiest of the fringe, either. As the conservative news site Hot Air reported Friday, one voice claiming Robinson is actually an assassin from the right belongs to Claude Taylor, former member of Bill Clinton’s White House and a longtime hater of President Donald Trump (he was profiled for his radical, not always perfectly informed, views in the liberal Washingtonian magazine back in 2017).

Apparently reacting to news that Robinson comes from a conservative family, Taylor seemed to take that as proof of the suspect’s own political views.

He republished a post on the social media platform X that showed Robinson as a teenager in 2017, wearing a Halloween costume that portrayed him on the shoulders of an effigy of Trump.

As expected. Conservative. Trumper. Homegrown. One rifle. One bullet. No stupid hand signals. Not everything is a conspiracy. https://t.co/OoU6HPvVuN — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) September 12, 2025

“As expected. Conservative. Trumper. Homegrown. One rifle. One bullet,” Taylor, founder of a political action committee dedicated to fighting Trump, wrote in his post. “No stupid hand signals. Not everything is a conspiracy.”

The “hand signals” line is a reference to movements by two individuals behind Kirk right before the shooting that have wrongly stirred up the conspiracy-minded.

Another proponent of the “gunman-as-MAGA-man” theory is leftist “journalist” Wajahat Ali, a former New York Times contributor who used the liberal-loving social media platform Bluesky to claim Robinson is from the right.

“Tyler Robinson is one of yours, MAGA,” Ali wrote in the post.

The problem for these leftists is that no one sane believes that. Not even most leftists believe that — because there’s no reason to believe that.

While the liberal Daily Beast made a big deal of Robinson’s grandmother saying her family supports Trump, there’s a lot less to that than it appears.

The fact that Robinson comes from a conservative family has zero bearing on his own politics. And while it might make more sense for a conservative to be familiar enough with a bolt-action rifle to use one to hit a target like Kirk at a distance of 200 yards than it would for a liberal, the fact is that a young man could learn to shoot long before his politics had settled.

The messages etched on unspent cartridges that were found with the killer’s rifle are also hard to square with a conservative worldview, given that they reportedly contained statements promoting “transgender and anti-fascist ideology.”

Simply put, if individual Americans unfailingly inherited the politics of their parents’ generation, the Democratic Party would not exist as it’s understood today. (And the country would unquestionably be better off.)

Officially, Robinson was registered to vote without a partisan affiliation, according to The New York Times, and appears to have never actually voted.

Some reports since Wednesday have raised questions about whether there really was a “trans” message on Robinson’s ammunition, and other news is emerging about Robinson’s potentially “trans” sympathies. And Utah Gov. Spencer Cox made no mention of trans-related content in the etchings when he addressed the media at a news conference Friday.

A report from the New York Post on Saturday said that Robinson was actually living with a man who was “transitioning” to live as a transgender woman. While the report did not go as far as to link the two romantically, it certainly bolstered the idea of Robinson staging the shooting as a statement of transgender rights.

That individual is cooperating with investigators, according to the article.

The report followed breaking news published by Fox News reporter Brooke Singman stating that Robinson actually lived with a man undergoing “transition” to a woman’s life.

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson lived with his transgender partner, sources tell me. The individual, who is a male transitioning to a female, is fully cooperating with the FBI. Sources tell me the FBI had texts and other communications between Robinson and the… — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) September 13, 2025

Adding all this up isn’t exactly mysterious.

The Robinson family politics mean nothing about motivation for the crime he’s accused of.

Young men and women raised in conservative homes have been abandoning their parents’ beliefs since the hunter-gatherer days. The smarter ones tend to come back when they become mature enough to realize how dangerous the world is — especially once they encounter Democratic socialist tax-and-spend policies that eat up paychecks, destroy economies, and promote crime.

Meanwhile, Robinson reportedly expressed rage at Kirk’s pronounced conservative beliefs, including Kirk’s denial of the liberal fetish of transgender ideology.

And if it’s true that Robinson’s roommate really is a man pretending to become a woman (a la the mentally diseased and commercially disastrous Dylan Mulvaney) it would go a long way toward showing that it was really liberal lunacy that was the chief motivator for a Kirk assassination.

The libs can’t get their stories straight. But they should try to be at least a little less twisted.

This one is backfiring badly.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.