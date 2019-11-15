Firefighters Save Man's House, Then Leave Note Confessing to 'Theft'

As brush fires rage across two states in Australia, thousands of firefighters have worked tirelessly to contain them and to save people’s homes.

When one resident returned home after the evacuation on his neighborhood was lifted, he was reminded that even heroes need to take a break.

According to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, at least 61 brush or grass fires are currently burning across New South Wales, Australia.

The fire service also said at least 259 homes have been confirmed as destroyed since Nov. 8.

259 homes are confirmed destroyed in the #nswrfs since last Friday. More than 2,100 in the direct path of the fire have been saved. #NSWRFS Building Impact Assessment teams have inspected 3000+ buildings and are still working to get people back to their communities soon. pic.twitter.com/zp82su6qgk — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 14, 2019

TRENDING: Myles Garrett's Postgame Interview Should Silence Anyone Blaming the Brawl on Mason Rudolph

While brush fires are common for the area during this season, the fire conditions have become “catastrophic” as temperatures rise and the air continues to be dry, according to the BBC.

Paul Sekfy returned to his home in New South Wales to find it relatively unscathed, with the exception of his destroyed outdoor sheds, after flames tore through the area.

When he walked inside the home, however, he found something that wasn’t there when he left.

Firefighters from the Rural Fire Service left a handwritten note that said, “It was our pleasure to save your house. Sorry that we could not save your sheds. -Urunga RFS.”

But it was the next line on the note that quickly made it go viral.

“P.S – We owe you some milk,” the firefighters wrote.

Even though Sekfy’s sheds were lost, he said the note was “the best note” on his kitchen counter since the morning after his wedding.

RELATED: Hillsong Worship Leader Rushed to ER with Brain Aneurysm: 'A Miracle in Motion'

The post even went so viral that the author of the note, firefighter Kale Hardie-Porter, saw it on Facebook.

“Im happy to know that my note got to you in one peice (knowing that the house survived once we had to leave),” he wrote.

“Our crew of 4 did the best we could with what we had but unfortunately your two sheds didn’t last a second. We took refuge in your house for a moment and that’s when we discovered the fridge.”

“It was our pleaure to do a little good in such horrendous conditions,” the firefighter continued.

The post has been shared over 5,000 times since Sefky posted it on Facebook, with hundreds of comments commending the firefighters for the brave work they do — and excusing them for taking a quick milk break.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.