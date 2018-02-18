The Western Journal

Florida Sheriff: Arming Teachers, Ending Gun-Free Zones Would Be A ‘Game-Changer’

By Becky Loggia
February 18, 2018 at 12:03pm

Hundreds of parents, teachers and students have taken to expressing their outright concern regarding gun control and safety in the aftermath of Wednesday’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead and 15 more injured.

Among those voices is Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who gave a few opinions of his own regarding how school’s might better prepare for such tragic situations.

In what he suggested would be a “game changer,” Judd stated that schools should allow certain “hand-picked” teachers to carry firearms within the confines of school property.

Posted by Fox News to Twitter, the statement has garnered some conflicting responses as the conversation regarding assault rifles and mass shootings takes the nation by storm.

RELATED: JROTC Students Had to Grab the Nearest Thing Available to Save Lives in Florida Shooting

The initiative, suggests Judd, would be to screen and select a certain number of teachers not only with the skill to wield a weapon but who can pass — if not exceed — the psychological requirements set upon Florida’s own State Police officers.

“We have got to wake up,” Judd said. “Wake up and understand that we have to have … specially trained people that have concealed firearms that can run to the threat and protect our children.”

However, Judd’s plan would be easier said than done, as every school and college campus is currently a “gun-free zone.”

Judd argues, however, that criminals and “crazed person(s)” such as Florida’s recent shooter Nikolas Cruz, do not care about or abide by such “gun-free” policies.

The Florida sheriff used examples to further his opinion, highlighting the valiant effort by two Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School coaches who were fatally wounded shielding their students from gunfire.

As The Western Journal recently reported, Judd’s idea may be gaining ground in other states, as Alabama Rep. Will Ainsworth stated that his office is preparing a bill to give public school employees the right to carry guns during school hours.

“Our kids are literally sitting ducks. You saw the video online of kids having to hide behind desks — they were literally defenseless,” Ainsworth said. “That’s where this came from.”

Tags: Florida, gun control, gun-free zones, guns, mass shooting, Second Amendment

