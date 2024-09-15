Florida Sheriff Drops the Hammer on Man Who Allegedly Abused Tiny Chihuahua

A small dog has been left broken and battered, and the local sheriff’s department isn’t going to let the alleged abuser get away with it.

The situation unfolded on Sunday as detectives from Florida’s Lee County Sheriff’s Office were called to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital. There, they discovered a severely beaten chihuahua.

The dog, Raven, had multiple broken bones and other injuries.

“Detectives learned a man dropped off 3-year-old Raven, stating she had been thrown off a balcony ‘like a football’ by a friend,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office stated on its Facebook page.

The post also noted: “The man got into a verbal altercation with the veterinarian before leaving Blue Pearl and his dog behind.”

The mysterious man would not stay missing for long.

“LCSO detectives worked around the clock and located the owner with the assistance of the Real Time Intelligence Center,” the LCSO wrote. “The owner was able to provide detectives with information that led us to the suspect, Dalton Chad Sousa.”

On Monday, one day after Raven was admitted to the animal hospital, authorities arrested the 30-year-old Sousa.

Sousa has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty. Immediately following the arrest, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno dropped the hammer on the suspect.

“It is always disappointing to learn of an innocent animal abused by an owner they trust,” Marceno said.

The clearly upset sheriff continued: “I will continue to do my part to stand up for those who cannot protect themselves. Violent and abuse behavior towards an animal will NOT be tolerated in Lee County. This suspect will now pay the price for this disgusting crime.”

See the full post of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office below:

A photo of the dog posted by the LCSO shows Raven with a cast, IV lines and a cone-type medical collar.

The dog is listed as having multiple fractures, a broken mandible and a broken leg.

According to WINK, the chihuahua does not belong to Sousa.

Under Florida statutes, if convicted of aggravated animal cruelty Sousa could be sentenced to up to five years and prison and be slapped with a fine of up to $10,000.

