Share
News
Sports

Foreign Spectators Banned from Observing at 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

 By Jack Davis  October 3, 2021 at 2:05pm
Share

China has disinvited the rest of the world from attending the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The International Olympic Committee last week announced that international spectators are not allowed at the Olympics, which begin Feb. 4, according to USA Today.

This move has since been dubbed “a level of control never before seen at the Games,” according to The New York Times.

The only fans allowed will be Chinese residents who meet criteria the Chinese government has not yet released.

Family members of athletes, as well as any friends, are banned.

Trending:
One Thousand Roses Delivered to Nancy Pelosi's Office in Campaign to Move Her Heart on Abortion

The Olympics will be held in what China has dubbed a “closed-loop management system,” according to the Times.

This will draw a tighter wall around the games than the COVID-19 restrictions in place for this year’s Tokyo Olympics — where some freedom of movement was allowed.

In announcing the all-controlling limits, the IOC said those limits cover “all Games-related areas, including arrival and departure, transport, accommodation, catering, competitions, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.”

The IOC said that once inside the bubble, venturing outside is not permitted.

Related:
Transgender Weightlifter Awarded Title 'Sportswoman of the Year'

“Within the closed loop, participants will be allowed to move only between Games-related venues for training, competitions and work,” the IOC said, according to the Times.

China is also requiring that all athletes entering the closed-off environment of the Olympics must either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or get to Beijing 21 days ahead of time to park in solitary quarantine.

The United States has required all of its athletes to be vaccinated if they want to compete in Beijing, but not all nations have similar rules in place.

Should China be forced to allow spectators from other countries to attend the Olympics?

The IOC said that it supported China’s plan to allow only Chinese spectators to buy tickets to the Olympics.

“This will facilitate the growth of winter sports in China by giving those spectators a first-hand Olympic and Paralympic experience of elite winter sports, as well as bringing a favourable atmosphere to the venues,” the IOC said in its release.

“However, all parties feel for the athletes and the spectators from around the world, knowing that the restriction on spectators from outside mainland China had to be put in place in order to ensure the safe holding of the Games this winter,” the IOC said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Foreign Spectators Banned from Observing at 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
Biden's Education Secretary Cites Study to Enforce Masking Students, But Author of the Paper Steps In and Takes Him to School
Pompeo Blasts Biden: Administration Has 'Kowtowed' to Hostage-Taking China Regime
China Breaks Dark Warplane Record for Second Day in a Row
Cartel Killing Field Reportedly Found Just Miles Away from the Texas Border; Discovery Lines up with Where Americans Went Missing
See more...

Conversation