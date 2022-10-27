The former NBA player Delonte West was arrested yet again on Oct. 15 in Fairfax County, Virginia, and charged with four criminal charges.

The 39-year-old West had the cops called on him after some saw him trespassing in a car, TMZ reported.

But when the police arrived and tried to handcuff the former basketball player, West allegedly became aggressive and then ran from the cops, TMZ added.

Once the police caught West, he was arrested and charged for “vehicle trespassing, entering a vehicle, fleeing from law enforcement and drunk in public,” TMZ reported.

West played in the NBA from 2004 to 2012, Basketball Reference showed.

He played for the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks and the Seattle Supersonics.

In recent years, however, West has struggled with drug addiction, mental health and homelessness, and has been arrested multiple times, Marca reported.

Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, got West to go to rehab in 2020, which seemed to be a turning point, Boston.com reported.

But in October 2021, not long after getting out of rehab, West was arrested again, in Florida, TMZ reported.

At the beginning of 2022, things were looking up again as TMZ Sports reported in February that West was perhaps trying to make a comeback in basketball.

West was reportedly training again to try to get a spot in the BIG3 league, which is a basketball league for 3-on-3 teams.

A video circulated on Twitter of West practicing and making shots.

Delonte West 🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/gOvXCUTnAi — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) February 17, 2022

Many were supportive and happy to see West shooting again and wished him luck to get into the BIG3 league.

“Looking good brother so happy to see u doing good looking good still got that shot I see. It would be amazing to see u play in the big3 u have come a long way in a short time keep at it D West I’m always pulling for you, always wanting nothing but good things for you,” one user posted.

Looking good brother so happy to see u doing good looking good still got that shot I see. It would be amazing to see u play in the big3 u have come a long way in a short time keep at it D West I’m always pulling for you, always wanting nothing but good things for you. — Eric (@Eric33637781) February 21, 2022

But this most recent arrest does not look like a promising turn of events for West.

West was reportedly released from police custody the day after the arrest, on Oct. 16, TMZ reported.

West has not made any comments about the arrest or the charges.

