SECTIONS
Politics
Print

George Soros Wants Gillibrand Out of 2020 Contention

By Will Racke
June 9, 2018 at 3:13pm

Print

George Soros hasn’t yet endorsed a candidate to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020, but there is one Democratic hopeful who definitely won’t be getting the progressive billionaire’s support — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

Soros, a heavyweight donor to liberal causes around the world, blames Gillibrand for spearheading the campaign to push former Sen. Al Franken out of office.

Gillibrand called for Franken’s resignation “in order to improve her chances,” Soros told The Washington Post in an interview published Saturday morning.

Franken officially resigned from his seat on Jan. 2 following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including forcibly groping and kissing women.

TRENDING: Media Blame Trump for Puerto Rico Hurricane Deaths, but Facts Tell a Different Story

The former Minnesota senator was one of several powerful political figures whose alleged sexual misdeeds were exposed amid the nationwide #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and assault.

Gillibrand, who has emerged as one of Washington’s most ardent #MeToo supporters, led a group of female senators who pressured Franken to resign in the wake of the allegations against him.

Do you think Soros' anger toward Gillibrand is well-founded?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Despite concerns from some Democratic leaders that Franken’s actions didn’t warrant his resignation, Gillibrand denounced her colleague, saying he “wasn’t entitled to my silence any longer.”

Soros has been a strong supporter of Franken — “a man whom I admire,” he told The Post — and was a key fundraiser for the senator’s recount election in 2008. In Soros’ view, Gillibrand went too far by calling for Franken to step down before an ethics investigation was complete.

“So she is campaigning, and I hope she doesn’t — there is one less candidate,” the Hungarian-born billionaire said.

For her part, Gillibrand has not shied away from criticizing powerful figures in the Democratic Party with problematic sexual histories.

She created an intraparty row in November when she said former President Bill Clinton should have resigned the presidency during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

The comment sparked outrage among Clinton loyalists, who accused Gillibrand of going after Clinton to advance her standing in the Democratic Party.

RELATED: NY Lawmaker Apologizes to New England for Cuomo’s Failed Energy Projects

Gillibrand was formerly a close ally of the Clinton family and took over Hillary Clinton’s Senate seat when she became secretary of state in 2009.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: 2020 election, George Soros, New York

By: Will Racke on June 9, 2018 at 3:13pm

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Charles Krauthammer Reveals He Has Weeks to Live, ‘I Leave This Life With No Regrets’

Jack Davis

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont speaks during a Federal Spending Oversight And Emergency Management Subcommittee hearing June 6, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Democrats Anger Bernie Sanders Supporters with Rule Change for Presidential Candidates

Jack Davis

Trump Plays Hardball with US Allies Before Exiting G-7: ‘Reduce Trade Barriers or Face Consequences’

Randy DeSoto

Japanese Prime Minister Abe, Jeff Flake

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Accidentally Dings Jeff Flake with Trump Tweet

Chris Agee

Mosque

Austria to Shut Down Seven Mosques and Expel Dozens of Imams

Randy DeSoto

Soros’ Multimillion-Dollar Bid To Swing Outcomes Of Multiple California Races Fails

Chris Agee

bill clinton

#MeToo Corners Bill Clinton at Book Signing

Jack Davis

Daniels

Stormy Daniels Hit with Defamation Lawsuit After Criticizing Former Lawyer

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.