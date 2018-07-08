SECTIONS
Giuliani Says Cohen Has Nothing To Worry About, As Long As He Tells The Truth

Giuliani in front of an American flagPARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 30: Former Mayor of New York Rudolph Giuliani speaks during the Conference In Support Of Freedom and Democracy In Iran on June 30, 2018 in Paris, France. The speakers declared their support for the Iranian peoples uprising and the democratic alternative, the National Council of Resistance of Iran and called on the international community to adopt a firm policy against the mullahs regime and stand by the arisen people of Iran. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

By The Western Journal
July 8, 2018 at 6:38am
President Donald Trump’s attorney said they are not worried about anything the president’s longtime personal lawyer could tell authorities.

Rudy Giuliani said on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday that they have no worries about Michael Cohen “as long as he tells the truth.”

FBI agents raided Cohen’s home, office and hotel room in New York in April as part of a probe into his business dealings.

Cohen recently told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he is putting “family and country first” and protecting the president is not his priority.

Giuliani says Cohen “should cooperate with the government.”

He adds, “We have no reason to believe he did anything wrong.”

Giuliani says he has advised Trump that there should be “no discussion of pardons,” adding that is “something you can decide down the road.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

