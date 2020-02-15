Could Your Grandchild Be the Next Gerber Baby?

The beginning of a new year means it is time for famed baby food company Gerber to select its 2020 Gerber “Spokesbaby” from entries around the U.S.
The Gerber Photo Search 2020 began on Feb. 5 and will close on Feb. 21. It is open to residents of the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
Eligible candidates must be between one day and 48 months old, and the grand prize winner will receive $25,000, in addition to being the face of Gerber for one year.
“Launched a decade ago, Photo Search was inspired by countless photos sent by parents who see their little one in Gerber’s iconic baby logo,” the Gerber website reads.
“With Photo Search, we celebrate babies from all backgrounds and the promise to do ‘Anything for Baby.'”
It’s here, it’s here! Photo Search 2020 launches today 🚀, and we’re on a mission to find the next Gerber Spokesbaby to welcome to our growing family! This year’s search is a decade in the making, but we think it’ll feel completely new. 🥰 So, what are you waiting for? 📷 Submit your little star 🌟 today—link in bio. #AnythingforBaby #GerberPhotoSearch2020
According to the contest rules, Gerber will choose the winner based on the following criteria:
One, the “visual appeal of the child(ren) in the photo,” two, the “expressiveness of child(ren) in photo,” and finally, “consistency with Gerber’s heritage and its ‘Anything For Baby’ mission.”
Gerber aims to serve babies starting from their mother’s pregnancies and on through the preschool years, and is dedicated to “helping babies grow up healthy and happy,” according to its website.
From appearing on @todayshow to a #GerberGrowers field tour to starring in a @gerberchildrenswear photoshoot, Kairi had a blast as our Gerber Spokesbaby! Now she’s ready to pass on the honor to the winner of Photo Search 2020. 🙌 Will your little one be the one to take on the title and join our growing Gerber family? Enter today—link in bio. Psst—don’t forget to share your submissions with us by tagging @Gerber and using #GerberPhotoSearch2020. 🥰 #AnythingforBaby
The 2019 Gerber Spokesbaby was Kairi Yang, who enjoyed a full year of Gerber fame and is now preparing to pass the honor on to the next baby.
Over the year, little Kairi participated in varying events, including an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show, and was featured in a Gerber clothing photo shoot and a Gerber Growers field tour.
If you think your favorite little one could be the next Gerber Spokesbaby, visit photosearch.gerber.com to complete the submission form.
Entries must include a bit of information about the submitting parent and the baby, along with a story or special memory that makes this baby stand out from the competition.
Of course, have your favorite baby photo ready to upload as well, which must be taken within 30 days of the entry date.
“Remember, we’re not looking for picture-perfect, so just capture your kiddo doing what they do best: being themselves!” Gerber wrote on Instagram.
Best of luck to your little one!
