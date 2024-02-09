'Hard to Watch' - Biden Calls Egyptian President el-Sissi the President of Mexico

Many of us have had older relatives decline rapidly.

It’s a part of the aging process, and no one with compassion wants to keep pointing it out.

But when that aging, clearly mentally incapacitated person is also the president of the United States, it’s important for people to know and understand the precarious situation we are in.

On Thursday, special counsel Robert Hur’s report on President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents said the 81-year-old Biden likely would present himself to a jury as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” making a conviction unlikely.

Even the left-wing media propaganda channels found themselves struggling to spin the story.

NBC News referred to the special counsel’s comments as “a nightmare,” quoting a Democratic House member who asked to speak anonymously.

One Democratic operative told the outlet it was “beyond devastating.”

“It confirms every doubt and concern that voters have. If the only reason they didn’t charge him is because he’s too old to be charged, then how can he be president of the United States?” the anonymous operative said, NBC News reported.

And the nightmare seemed to continue.

During a hastily called news conference Thursday night, Biden attempted to defend himself against the allegations that he was “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Unfortunately, in the midst of his defense, Biden had two lapses on camera.

The first came while he was attempting to deny the special counsel’s allegation that he had forgotten — “even within several years” — when his son Beau Biden had died.

“There’s even reference that I don’t remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that. Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself it wasn’t any of their damn business,” the president said.

“Let me tell you something. Some of you have commented — I wear since the day he died, every single day, the rosary he got from Our Lady of …”

Biden cut off in the middle of the sentence as if he could not remember where the rosary had come from.







But the second lapse was even more worrying.

While attempting to respond to a question about Gaza, the president said, “As you know, initially, the president of Mexico, Sissi, did not want to open up the gate for humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him. I convinced him to open the gate.”

The president of Mexico is Andrés Manuel López Obrador, while the president of Egypt is Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

The Breaking 911 account on X described Biden’s blunder as “hard to watch,” noting that it came as he was “defending his mental acuity and memory loss.”

HARD TO WATCH: While defending his mental acuity and memory loss, Biden mistakenly refers to Egyptian President El-Sisi as the President of Mexico pic.twitter.com/dTcX6m00BO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 9, 2024

Indeed, overall, the news conference held to convince the world that the president is cognitively sound ended up having the opposite result.

The question, after the debacle, really wasn’t whether Biden is up to four more years in the White House, but whether he should even be allowed to finish this term.

How can someone who cannot remember the names of the leaders of the nations of countries who rely on America’s support to keep from exploding into a possible world war stay in the office of the president?

It can be safely assumed that serious conversations are being had behind closed doors among top Democrats about Biden’s future and this year’s presidential race.

