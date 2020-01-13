Hate Peeling Hard-Boiled Eggs? Viral Video Shows How To Peel Them in Only Seconds

Hard-boiled eggs are a protein-packed, easy on-the-go snack for when you want a fast-food solution that is healthier than traditional fast food.

But a hard-boiled egg is not exactly fast to consume when it takes you 17 minutes just to peel the stubborn shell.

What’s worse is ending up with only a partial egg to eat because chunks of egg white refuse to detach from the shell membrane.

However, a viral video featured on Back To Nature’s Twitter account boasts roughly 11 seconds to completely peel a boiled egg while standing at a kitchen sink.

All you need is a small glass, a bit of water, and a commitment to shake the wet glass as fast as you possibly can without dropping it.

“Eggxactly how to peel a boiled egg,” Back To Nature captioned the video tutorial, which has left viewers with mixed reactions.

Eggxactly how to peel a boiled egg pic.twitter.com/rqIRlUGwKn — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) January 5, 2020

The video did not give details on the temperature of the egg (was it still hot? had it been sitting cold in the fridge?) but did show the method used to slide that stubborn eggshell right off.

First, the egg master, as we’ve chosen to call him, placed one hard-boiled egg in a small glass and covered the egg almost entirely in water.

The egg master then covered the glass with his hand and shook it vigorously for a few seconds.

Judging from the example, this is no time to be timid. Shake that egg with enough speed and force to rupture the membrane, sending water in between the membrane and the egg white to loosen everything up.

With a firm squeeze, viola, the egg shot out of the shell, smooth and ready-to-eat as the erupted membrane and shell came off neatly into the egg master’s hand in what appeared to be one full piece.

A few users insisted that this trick only works when the egg is still hot and the water is as cold as you can make it, arguing that the drastic change in temperature aids in the quick release of the egg, similar to running a boiled thin-skinned fruit or vegetable under cold water to help loosen the peel.

Others declared they used a cold egg and cold water and the shaking method still worked, while others wondered how a fresh backyard chicken egg would fare against a typical store-bought egg.

CNET has two suggestions to help your egg-peeling dreams succeed with this method:

First, “Making a very small, round crack in the bottom of each egg without rupturing the inner membrane before boiling will make peeling significantly easier. Use a small, rounded object, like the handle of a knife to gently crack the bottom of the shell. If the membrane is torn, the white of the egg will escape the shell during the boiling process.”

Second, “Letting the eggs soak in cold water with a small crack after boiling will saturate membrane with water, helping it separate from the whites without tearing.”

If this method indeed works, you may have just saved yourself from future frustration, happily inclined to feast on a few more hearty eggs this year.

