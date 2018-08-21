Hillary Clinton Is Officially Jumping Back into the Political Fray To Rub Elbows with the Left’s Elite

Hillary Clinton will move back into the political spotlight this fall to help the Democratic National Committee raise cash in its effort to gain ground in Congress.

The failed 2016 presidential candidate is the main attraction at events in San Francisco, Chicago and New York, NBC News reported.

Details have not been disclosed, but the events are labeled “intimate dinners with discussion.” NBC reported that the first event will be in September in San Francisco, and that invitations to it were scheduled to go out Monday.

Clinton will also be involved in raising money for female candidates running for Congress, NBC said.

Her political organization, Onward Together, has funneling money to Democratic congressional candidates in areas where she ran strongly in 2016.

The DNC is currently trailing the Republican National Committee in raising cash, CNN reported.

To date, the RNC has raised more than $227 million, including $14.2 million in July alone. Democrats lag with only $117 million raised, including $7.1 million in July.

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill has said she will do “whatever it takes to lift up candidates and organizations who will be terrific stewards of Democratic values.”

GOP officials said trotting out Clinton will not help the Democrats.

“The longer a scandal-plagued Hillary Clinton lingers in American politics, the worse off House Democrats will be,” said Jesse Hunt, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

RNC spokesman Michael Ahrens also said that Clinton, who lost her campaign for the White House, will be a reminder of defeat.

“Leave it to the Democrats to trot out one of the most unpopular candidates in history right before the election,” Ahrens said in a statement. “There’s no one better to remind voters of why they rejected Democrats the last time they voted.”

Clinton had telegraphed her intent to become involved in an interview with Bustle.

“I don’t want to see us go backwards … But organized interests fueled by ideology and huge amounts of money are trying to take us backwards. So I feel as strongly … that we all have to stand up and defend our country, and most importantly, our democracy. Just as I’m working … to try to make sure we’re prepared to do everything we can in November, there are thousands of people on the other side who are doing the same … Even though I think the energy is on our side, we have to translate that into a very strong electoral strategy,” she said.

