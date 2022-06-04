Share
News

Historic Figure of Christ Shattered, Defense Argues Afghan Migrant Did It out of Faith

 By Jared Harris  June 4, 2022 at 2:10pm
Share

A church’s historically significant state of Jesus Christ was dashed to pieces after an apparent one-man religious rampage, but now the accused man’s defense team is claiming the destruction was simply an act of faith.

The violent tear erupted at Germany’s Frauenberg church in October of last year. An Afghan migrant was arrested and charged over the incident.

According to Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk, the unnamed man caused over $2,100 in damage.

Marko Siebold, the unnamed Afghan’s legal defender, claimed his client was unable to see the injustice of his actions.

The attorney says the 26-year-old had a problem with the Jesus statue and acted out of adherence to his (presumably Muslim, given that 99.7% of the Afghan population is Muslim) faith when he destroyed the historic piece.

Trending:
Biden Rushed to Secure Location, Fighter Jets Scream Overhead

This wasn’t the refugee’s first bit of trouble in the country, either.

After living in Germany for seven years, the immigrant has been involved in major spats with neighbors, been fired from a job and currently is reportedly the subject of four other open criminal investigations.

While it may seem like most any other figure, the vandalized depiction of Christ holds special significance for the area.

The figure, which now lies in pieces awaiting restoration, survived the fires of World War II thanks to a congregation that was determined to save it. Churchgoers in 1945 hid the statue away to protect it from Allied bombing raids over Germany.

Are the accused religion convictions an excuse for this crime?

After the fall of the Third Reich, the Christ figure remained intact — up until last year’s attack.

As the nature of the crime likely unsettled the congregation, pastor Klemens Muller has turned the incident into a celebration of his church and community.

Muller’s church facilitated a joint event with both congregation members and people from the local immigrant population.

Afghans from the community placed flowers at the altar in apology, MDR reported after the attack last year.

Around 40 refugees came to the church to seek forgiveness for the desecration of the church.

Related:
Former Obama Admin Official Pleads Guilty to Illegal Attempt to Influence Trump White House

Visitors were humbled by the church’s forgiveness.

“You were attacked and yet you welcome us,” Nordhausen Integration Advisory Board chairman Mohamed Sayed told the pastor. “I felt that gesture of love.

“It shamed me,” he added.

Faithful from both groups took the chance to visit and get to know each other, and the night eventually ended with a prayer.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jared Harris
Assignment Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history




Historic Figure of Christ Shattered, Defense Argues Afghan Migrant Did It out of Faith
Peanut Butter Recall Rapidly Expands, Not Just Jars of Jif You Should Be Throwing Away Now
Fact Check: Do New US Quarters Have George Washington Turning His Back on 'In God We Trust?'
Infuriating Statement Issued After NYC Law Department Drops All Charges Against Rapper Accused of Shooting NYPD Officer
Punk Swipes Knife at Motorcyclist, Realizes He Picked the Wrong Guy When the Biker's Vest Opens
See more...

Conversation