SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

How Does Your Holiday Dinner Stack Up Against an $180k Thanksgiving Feast?

A stock image of a Thanksgiving feast. skynesher / Getty ImagesA stock image of a Thanksgiving feast. ( skynesher / Getty Images)

By Jared Harris
Published November 28, 2019 at 12:13am
Print

Nothing beats a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal.

New York City’s Old Homestead Steakhouse begs to differ — and is offering a holiday experience with a whopping $181,000 price tag this season.

According to Yahoo Finance, the opulent feast is crafted to serve 12 people. If you have the money, it’s a virtual guarantee that your guests will walk away stuffed with the finest Thanksgiving food in New York.

Instead of the classic roast bird, Old Homestead’s feast features two gold-dusted free-range turkeys.

Forget about green bean bacon bundles — this Thanksgiving extravaganza uses imported Spanish bacon to top a sweet potato dish. This isn’t from your standard pig, either. This European bacon costs a jaw-dropping $1,200 per pound.

TRENDING: Trump Turns Turkey Pardon Into Hilarious Roast of Schiff, Democrats

The gravy to cover these savory dishes is made from cognac costing over $3,000 a bottle.

“Our culinary staff develops the menu and from there we seek out the most expensive ingredients in the world,” Marc Sherry, the restaurant’s co-owner, told Yahoo.

With that attitude, it’s no wonder that the stuffing doesn’t resemble anything that comes out of a box.

As a nod to the original Thanksgiving of the pilgrims, which made ample use of the colony’s proximity to the sea, Old Homestead’s stuffing is a blend of luxurious seafood.

If you had the money, would you buy this Thanksgiving feast?

Unlike the pilgrims’ humble feast, this extravagant twist features king crab from Alaska, Maine lobster, and Caspian Sea-sourced caviar that goes for $1,600 an ounce.

“I’m not sure that the Pilgrims had $1,600-an-ounce caviar back in the day, but for $181,000 we’re giving to it you,” Sherry said.

More holiday fixings in the smorgasbord include asparagus topped with a sauce made from 23-year-old bourbon so special that a single bottle retails for $3,800, specialty European butter and cheese, and rare black truffles.

As for drinks, the restaurant is offering pricey champagne and wine options to diners.

After the feast, the experience isn’t over. The six-figure price tag also covers a week at sea on a yacht.

RELATED: MSNBC's Joy Reid Coaches Viewers on Dumbing Down Impeachment Talk for 'Uncle Roscoe and Auntie Carol'

The restaurant appears to have struck gold here and has already sold a third of the total Thanksgiving packages it intends to offer.

While this is all likely very delicious, I’m sure many Americans would prefer to eat their own home-cooked meals while surrounded by family and loved ones.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







How Does Your Holiday Dinner Stack Up Against an $180k Thanksgiving Feast?
Bad Weather Cell Predicted for Thanksgiving, Could Even Leave Snow in Las Vegas
Gunman Allegedly Points AK-47 at 60-Year-Old, One 'John Wick' Move Left Punk Dead
Months After Left Scoffed at AR-15 for Hog Control, Herd of Boar Kills Woman
Punk Slugs Cop Without Warning, Officer Introduces His Furry Partner
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×