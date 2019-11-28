How Does Your Holiday Dinner Stack Up Against an $180k Thanksgiving Feast?

Nothing beats a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal.

New York City’s Old Homestead Steakhouse begs to differ — and is offering a holiday experience with a whopping $181,000 price tag this season.

According to Yahoo Finance, the opulent feast is crafted to serve 12 people. If you have the money, it’s a virtual guarantee that your guests will walk away stuffed with the finest Thanksgiving food in New York.

Instead of the classic roast bird, Old Homestead’s feast features two gold-dusted free-range turkeys.

Forget about green bean bacon bundles — this Thanksgiving extravaganza uses imported Spanish bacon to top a sweet potato dish. This isn’t from your standard pig, either. This European bacon costs a jaw-dropping $1,200 per pound.

The gravy to cover these savory dishes is made from cognac costing over $3,000 a bottle.

“Our culinary staff develops the menu and from there we seek out the most expensive ingredients in the world,” Marc Sherry, the restaurant’s co-owner, told Yahoo.

With that attitude, it’s no wonder that the stuffing doesn’t resemble anything that comes out of a box.

As a nod to the original Thanksgiving of the pilgrims, which made ample use of the colony’s proximity to the sea, Old Homestead’s stuffing is a blend of luxurious seafood.

Unlike the pilgrims’ humble feast, this extravagant twist features king crab from Alaska, Maine lobster, and Caspian Sea-sourced caviar that goes for $1,600 an ounce.

“I’m not sure that the Pilgrims had $1,600-an-ounce caviar back in the day, but for $181,000 we’re giving to it you,” Sherry said.

More holiday fixings in the smorgasbord include asparagus topped with a sauce made from 23-year-old bourbon so special that a single bottle retails for $3,800, specialty European butter and cheese, and rare black truffles.

As for drinks, the restaurant is offering pricey champagne and wine options to diners.

After the feast, the experience isn’t over. The six-figure price tag also covers a week at sea on a yacht.

The restaurant appears to have struck gold here and has already sold a third of the total Thanksgiving packages it intends to offer.

While this is all likely very delicious, I’m sure many Americans would prefer to eat their own home-cooked meals while surrounded by family and loved ones.

