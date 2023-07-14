An award-winning horse trainer in North Carolina was arrested last week after an alleged attempt to shoot and kill his own son instead resulted in the death of a horse.

John Victor “Vick” Russell, 75, was arrested on July 5 following an altercation with his son in which officers say he opened fire at his home in Tryon, North Carolina, just north of the state line.

Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy John Suave told WYFF-TV in Greenville, South Carolina, that Russell’s son was unharmed but a horse the son had been riding, a Grand Prix jumper, was struck by a bullet and later had to be euthanized.

Deputies were called out to Russell’s home following reports of a fight in which a firearm was discharged.

After interviewing those on the property, police determined the father and son had been in a dispute that resulted in the horse’s death.







Suave told WYFF that Russell was arrested on charges of assault on a person with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and also felony animal cruelty causing the death of an animal.

He later posted a $90,000 bond and is expected in court on Wednesday.

Russell is described as an equestrian “legend” in the community of Tryon.

The New York Times, which also spoke to Suave, said he identified the horse as Franklin’s Tower.

It reported the shooting occurred just weeks after Russell was offered the Carolinas Show Hunter Hall of Fame’s prestigious “Horseman of the Year” award.

In a post on the organization’s Facebook page Friday, its co-chairwomen said, “The Carolinas Show Hunter Hall of Fame is deeply saddened and disturbed by the recent news involving Mr. Vick Russell and the death of a horse caught in the middle of a family dispute.

“The alleged criminal conduct of Mr. Russell, if true, violates the high standards of the Carolinas Show Hunter Hall of Fame and our entire equestrian community.

“We are monitoring developments in the situation and once all of the facts are more fully known and understood, we will review Mr. Russell’s induction into the Hall of Fame, and take all action necessary. We are committed to maintaining the integrity of the Hall of Fame and its members.”



Russell’s attorney, Jennifer Labbe, told the Times her client will plead not guilty to the charges in court next week.

Labbe said she has known him for a long time and the shooting was accidental.

“I have known Vick Russell for many years, and he loves his children and horses, and this was a tragic accident,” she said, adding that the gun “could have accidentally gone off.”

The former wife of Russell’s son, who was not named, also spoke to the Times about the incident and said she was present when the gun was discharged and the animal was shot.

“I walked out of the barn and saw Vick pull up in his truck, and he had a gun,” Suzanne Feagan said.

Feagan described Russell as “a father who we’ve all loved and revered for so long,” but said in his age he was “not taking care of himself.”

The Tryon International Equestrian Center published a profile of Russell in 2021 in which he was described as one of the community’s “local legends.”

The equestrian center said Russell and his family “played significant roles in the development of equestrian sport in the area.”

