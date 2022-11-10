Intruder Breaks Into Home with 'Large Landscaping Rock' - Quickly Learns That Was a Bad Idea

A Virginia homeowner stood his ground Wednesday night when a man entered his home with what police have called a “large landscaping rock.” The man shot the intruder dead.

Fairfax County Police said the incident began when the man owning the Oakton home had an argument with another man outside the residence, according to WUSA.

“Our homeowner quickly retreated back inside his home. He retrieved a firearm from inside the home, and at some point the man made entry into the home with an object that appears to be a large landscaping rock. The homeowner then fired and shot the man,” 2nd Lt. James Curry of the Fairfax County Police Department said, according to WTOP.

“We believe that there was some sort of physical altercation that occurred on the property just outside the home there, and then that continued when he entered the home with that rock,” Curry said.

Fairfax County police investigating what they call a fatal shooting made in self defense. Happened 11400 Blk of Waples Rd, Oakton. Police say homeowner and another man got into altercation outside. Other man then entered home w “large landscaping rock,” was shot by homeowner. pic.twitter.com/DKbKrrGdJb — Josh Rosenthal (@JoshRosenthalTV) November 10, 2022

“Hopefully, when we can positively identify this individual, we can maybe start putting some puzzle pieces together as far as why was he in this area? Why was he at this home?” Curry said.

Curry said that no car was found nearby, noting that the house was in a secluded area with a long driveway.

Curry said that “preliminarily, we are investigating this as a self-defense, fatal shooting.”

There were two children and two other adults inside the home, police said, according to WJLA-TV.

The dead man has not been identified.

Police have described him as a “young adult,” according to WTTG.

The homeowner was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said, according to WUSA.

According to The Washington Post, police tried to revive the intruder, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“Again, preliminarily, we don’t have any reason to believe there was any connection between the homeowner and this man.”

Police said they received a call about a man in the neighborhood earlier on Wednesday, but did not know if it was the individual who was later killed.

