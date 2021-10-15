Share
Island Inhabitants Threatened by Volcano Spewing Molten Rock and Rivers of Lava

 By Ailan Evans  October 15, 2021 at 7:08am
A volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma that erupted in September is currently spewing molten rock and threatening the island’s inhabitants, prompting evacuations.

Rivers of lava were flowing from the volcano, which erupted on Sept. 19, following two earthquakes that struck the island in just two days, The Associated Press reported.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute described the flows of molten rock as “a true lava tsunami.”

Over 300 people were evacuated from the island on Thursday, with a total of roughly 1,200 people evacuated since Tuesday and 7,000 in total since the eruption began, according to the AP.

La Palma is part of the Canary Islands archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off of the west coast of Spain.

The island has a population of roughly 85,000, according to the AP.

Ash from the volcano previously caused the closure of the island’s airport, according to Euronews, and lava flow now covers around 680 hectares, or nearly 1,700 acres, according to Spanish news site AS.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Ailan Evans
