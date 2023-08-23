Jennifer Aniston Speaks Out Against Cancel Culture: 'I Probably Just Got Canceled by Saying That'

Hollywood superstar Jennifer Aniston has just about had it with the left-wing cancel culture.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on Tuesday, Aniston spoke at length about her career, her life today, and how she has dealt with fame.

At one point, she spoke about cancel culture and how it prevents people who have done something wrong from rising above their mistakes.

“I’m so over cancel culture,” the actress said. “I probably just got canceled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means. … Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

This is not the first time Aniston has taken aim at cancel culture. In March, she struck back at those who criticize her famed sitcom “Friends” as “offensive” and warned that leftists are killing comedy.

Aniston said Americans used to be able to “joke about a bigot and have a laugh” and how “it was about educating people on how ridiculous people were,” but “now we’re not allowed to do that.”

“Everybody needs funny! The world needs humor! We can’t take ourselves too seriously. Especially in the United States. Everyone is far too divided,” she said.

Aniston is not alone in her distaste for cancel culture.

Left-wing comedian Bill Maher has been railing against it for several years now. NBA legend and broadcaster Charles Barkley has also blasted cancel culture and even called his own TV bosses “cowards” for bowing to mob rule.

Aniston is right. Not all transgressions rise to the same level. And America has always been the land of second chances, so even serious wrongs can be righted.

Indeed, cancel culture also works against God’s will, as practicing forgiveness is part of living the Christian life.

Jesus famously taught us to pray, “And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us.”

In Matthew 18:21-22, Jesus tells us to keep forgiving no matter how many times someone has wronged us.

“Then Peter came up and said to him, ‘Lord, how often will my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? As many as seven times?’ Jesus said to him, ‘I do not say to you seven times, but seventy-seven times.'”

Colossians 3:13 adds, “As the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive.”

There are dozens more instances and lessons on forgiveness in the Bible, of course. Unburdening yourself of the vitriol of a grudge and giving someone else the chance to change course is one of Christianity’s most important principles.

Aniston may not have come to her conclusion because she was influenced by the Bible, but she is right nonetheless.

In many cases, the left’s “morals” are no morals at all and people who violate their dogmas aren’t really guilty of anything.

Cancel culture is a mindless, hate-filled ideology that leaves no room for forgiveness. It is un-American, uncharitable and inhuman. And it needs to end.

