Brave Dog Saves Owner From Burglary And Saves Cats From House Fire

Meet Britain’s bravest dog who saved his owner from burglars – retrieved the stolen items from thieves and rescued two pet cats from a house fire. The Alaskan Malamute Storm, 12, won the Blue Cross Medal for saving owner Karen Crosby’s life and saving the family cats from the fire.

Support dog Storm first came to the rescue when burglars broke into 64-year-old Karen’s home in 2019. He chased the thieves from the house, forcing them to drop their stolen stash and alert a passer-by who notified police.

Storm’s true bravery was on show after he saved Karen’s cats from her burning home all on his own accord. The brave pooch saved the lives of two of Karen’s cats by pushing them out of a window as the house filled with smoke, then calmly waited by the kitchen door to be rescued himself.

“The fire brigade could not believe how Storm saved two of my cats and trusted that help would soon arrive,” Karen said. “The police were so impressed that they personally took him down the road to his vet to check he hadn’t inhaled the smoke or been harmed.”

Blue Cross Medal won by an Alaskan Malamute dog named Storm. One police officer described hero Storm as being “just as good as a trained police dog.”

“Storm is a hero to me for everything he has done and continues to do,” said owner Karen, from Wavertree in Liverpool, England. “I’m over the moon that he has won the Blue Cross medal. It was amazing news. I never expected he would win, and I’m so proud of him.”

Storm’s day-to-day life is not as dramatic, but of vital importance to Karen and her partner, Phil, 69, also retired, who suffered two brain injuries and developed epilepsy and vascular dementia. Before moving into care, Phil relied on Storm’s services to help him with his walking and gently nudge him if he wasn’t walking in a straight line.

Storm still does this for Karen, who has degenerative disc disease, little sensation in her left leg, visual field problems and tinnitus. He alerts her to the telephone and the doorbell and helps her cross the road, with further support for her fibromyalgia and asthma, sensing if an attack is imminent and providing comfort and support for Karen.

Storm was given the prestigious award on the 125th anniversary of the Blue Cross, an animal welfare charity specialized in helping sick, injured, and homeless pets. The lifesaving dog was chosen from 650 nominations of pets considered heroes by their owners.

The Blue Cross charity was formed with an aim of helping vulnerable pets and their owners. Chris Burghes, Blue Cross chief executive, on choosing this year’s winner, said: “We were particularly moved by the number of pets who really do help their owners’ mental health, some even preventing their owners from taking their own lives.

“It was a very close call, but Storm came out on top. He is an amazing pet that has been such a valued member of the family when they have gone through so much. Congratulations to him and each and every pet who supports their owners in both day-to-day life and by doing incredible acts like Storm.”



