SECTIONS
News
Print

John Bolton To Testify at Impeachment Hearing - Report

Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton appears at the Center for Strategic and International Studies before delivering remarks Sept. 30, 2019, in Washington, D.C.Win McNamee / Getty ImagesFormer U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton appears at the Center for Strategic and International Studies before delivering remarks Sept. 30, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published October 30, 2019 at 4:23pm
Print

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has been summoned to testify before house impeachment investigators on Nov. 7, according to recent reports.

Although people familiar with the matter told The New York Times that the invitation was a request at this time, not a subpoena, the U.K. Daily Mail confirmed that Bolton is on the schedule but it is unclear if his testimony would be voluntary.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said that although a subpoena has not yet been issued, it would be “something that we would consider” if Bolton refuses to show.

“I’ve always found him to be very straightforward and honest about what he believes,” Engel said on Wednesday, according to CNN.

According to The Times, the White House could say that Bolton, as a former senior aide to President Donald Trump, “is absolutely immune from providing testimony from Congress and direct him not to show up.”

TRENDING: Country Singer Ned LeDoux's Age 2 Daughter Dead After Tragic Accident at Home

If this occurs, Bolton could decide for himself whether to follow the White House’s instructions. His former deputy, Charles Kupperman, defied a subpoena on Monday and refused to appear for his deposition, CNN reported.

According to testimony from Fiona Hill, Trump’s former Russia adviser, Bolton had gotten into a heated argument on July 10 with Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, and told Hill to alert the chief lawyer of the National Security Council, The Times reported.

“I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and [acting White House Chief of Staff Mick] Mulvaney are cooking up,” he told Hill, according to people familiar with Hill’s testimony.

Hill also quoted Bolton as saying “Giuliani’s a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up” in a different conversation.

Do you think Bolton will testify?

During an appearance on Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said that it was important for Bolton to testify.

“John Bolton is a very important witness. We already know from the testimony of others that this is someone who is concerned that people in the State Department … were cooking up a drug deal and by that he meant a corrupt deal involving withholding a White House meeting or perhaps withholding of aid as well for these political purposes,” Schiff said.

“Obviously he has very relevant information and we do want him to come in and testify.”

John Eisenberg, the top lawyer for the National Security Council, and Michael Ellis, one of his deputies, have also been requested to testify on Monday, The Times reported.

RELATED: Drag Queen Gives Unsuspecting Children a Look Up His Skirt

Bolton was fired in September because Trump “disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions,” according to the president’s announcement of the firing on Twitter.

While Trump implied Bolton had been fired, Bolton seemed to suggest in a text message to Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade and a tweet of his own that he had resigned.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Story Editor
Erin Coates is a news and lifestyle editor for The Western Journal. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates is a news and lifestyle editor for The Western Journal. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







John Bolton To Testify at Impeachment Hearing - Report
Democrats Release Text of Impeachment Resolution as Republicans Accuse Them of Ignoring House Rules
2020 Democrats Claim al-Baghdadi Raid Was Successful 'Despite' Trump
Beto O'Rourke Says He 'Fully Expects' Americans To Surrender Their Guns
CNN President Jeff Zucker Interested in Hiring 'Great Journalist' Shepard Smith After Fox Departure
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×