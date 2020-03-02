'Judge Judy' Coming to an End After 25 Seasons, but Judy Has Plans To Launch New Show

After 25 seasons of the famed daytime television show “Judge Judy,” the series will be coming to an end at the completion of the 2020-2021 television season.

Judy Sheindlin confirmed the news with television host Ellen DeGeneres in a segment of “Ellen” set to air Monday.

“Judge Judy” has been wildly successful since its 1996 debut, consistently the highest-rated court program for each season it has aired, averaging 10 million total viewers daily, Variety reported.

The series won Daytime Emmy Awards for legal/courtroom program in 2013, 2016 and 2017.

In 2019, Sheindlin, who earns $47 million a year for “Judge Judy,” was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Daytime Emmys.

As one of the highest-paid stars on television, Sheindlin told DeGeneres she is not ready to retire.

“I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it’s been successful,” Sheindlin said.

“Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS, I think, sort of felt, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program, because now they have 25 years of reruns,” she said. “So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns.”

Sheindlin announced she has another program in the works called “Judy Justice,” which is set to premiere once her current series ends.

“But I’m not tired, so ‘Judy Justice’ will be coming out a year later,” she announced, adding that she was unable to say which network would debut the program.

“‘Judge Judy’ you’ll be able to see next year, full year, all new shows. The following couple of years, you should be able to catch all the reruns that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently carrying Judy, and ‘Judy Justice’ will be going elsewhere. Isn’t that fun?”

Sheindlin did not disclose additional details about “Judy Justice,” leaving viewers to wonder what type of show format the popular judge may have up her sleeve.

“Judge Judy’s” departure from CBS marks the end of a major chapter in daytime television, which Variety dubbed “perhaps the most seismic shift to happen in the syndication business since Oprah Winfrey announced her departure.”

While the “Judge Judy” era is coming to a close, fans will not have to wait long before watching their favorite judge return to television.

