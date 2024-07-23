Share
Kamala Getting Impeached? Articles Already Filed as Harris Gets Hit Hard

 By Jack Davis  July 23, 2024 at 3:36pm
A Republican congressman has introduced articles of impeachment against Vice President Kamala Harris, citing her failures to control immigration and alert the public to the decline of President Joe Biden.

Republican Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee said Harris “knowingly breached the public’s trust by failing to invoke the 25th Amendment after it became clear that Joe Biden was mentally and physically unfit to serve as president” and said “immediate action must be taken,” according to the Daily Caller.

“Time and again, Kamala Harris has refused to uphold her oath to the U.S. Constitution, and she must be impeached. Her breathtaking incompetence as Border Czar has allowed a crisis of drugs, rape, and murder to flood the streets of America,” Ogles said.

According to Newsweek, in the articles, Ogles said Harris “has demonstrated extraordinary incompetence in the execution of her duties and responsibilities, a stark refusal to uphold the existing immigration laws, and a palpable indifference to people in the United States suffering as a result of the ongoing southern border crisis in the United States.”

The articles said Harris “has consistently refused to visit the southern border to evaluate this ongoing national crisis, aside from a single trip hundreds of miles away from the epicenter of the migrant crisis.”

Harris, the filing said, “willfully and systematically refused to uphold the immigration laws, failed to control the border to the detriment of national security, compromised public safety, and violated the rule of law, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

Harris is also accused of a breach of the public trust in not going public about what she knew of the cognitive issues plaguing Biden.


Harris “knowingly misled the people of the United States and the Congress of the United States, principally to obfuscate the physical and cognitive well-being of the President of the United States, Joe Biden,” the articles said.

The articles of impeachment said that Harris “despite maintaining a clear moral obligation to do so, failed to invoke the procedure stipulated in the 25th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, particularly after President Joe Biden’s announcement on Sunday July 21, 2024, that he would no longer be seeking the Democrat nomination for President of the United States for the 2024 election.”

Further, Harris “has refused to answer any questions regarding President Joe Biden’s tragic cognitive decline, particularly when she began to notice such decline and for how long she knew the President was no longer capable of discharging the duties of his office.”

By “failing basic expectations of transparency and demonstrating a severe lack of integrity,” Harris has “breached the public trust,” the articles said.

Last year, Ogles submitted articles of impeachment against Biden and Harris, calling the vice president Biden’s “accomplice,” according to a post on his website.

Harris “has demonstrated her extraordinary incompetence time and again,” he said then.

“She has allowed the land invasion at our southern border to continue unchecked, threatening the livelihoods of millions and the lives of thousands who have been murdered at the hands of illegal aliens and died from illicit fentanyl,” Ogles said then.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




