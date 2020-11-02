Login
Kamala Harris Finally Goes Full Marxist: ‘Equitable Treatment Means We All End Up at the Same Place’

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris addresses supporters during a drive-in rally on the eve of the general election on Monday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.Mark Makela / Getty ImagesDemocratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris addresses supporters during a drive-in rally on the eve of the general election on Monday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. (Mark Makela / Getty Images)

By Kipp Jones
Published November 2, 2020 at 2:48pm
Sen. Kamala Harris of California, a woman with a genuine shot at becoming president if her running mate, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, is elected, was heavily criticized for championing a communist ideology Sunday on Twitter.

The vice presidential hopeful of the party which effectively supports the nationwide mandated wearing of masks let her own mask slip off with respect to her apparent embrace of Marxist ideologies in a video posted just two days before the election.

In the video, Harris explained to viewers the difference between “equality” and “equity,” and claimed that what’s important is that all Americans end up in the same place in life.

That narrative runs counter to everything this country was founded on, but Harris, already linked to radical democratic socialism by her political opponents, skipped a step and touted a model of communism.

Harris said in the video, “So there’s a big difference between equality and equity. Equality suggests, ‘Oh, everyone should get the same amount.’”

She continued, “The problem with that [is] not everybody’s starting out from the same place. So if we’re all getting the same amount but you started out back there and I started out over here, we could get the same amount, but you’re still going to be that far back behind me.”

Do you think Harris is a Marxist?

Her video showed an illustration of a white man with an advantage while rope-climbing up a mountain, while a woman of color left behind needed assistance.

Harris concluded, “It’s about giving people the resources and support they need so that everyone can be on equal footing, and then compete on equal footing.

“Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place,” she said as the video ended.

The Democrat, who was ranked the most liberal member of the Senate in 2019 by the nonpartisan congressional tracking group GovTrack.us, is being scorched online for championing such a repulsive, anti-American worldview.

While Biden has attempted to calm fears he has been steered leftward by the radical wing of his party, there are valid concerns he might soon be an afterthought if he is elected president.

Many Americans don’t believe Biden could finish a term in the White House — a legitimate concern, considering questions over his cognitive health and the fact that he would be the oldest president ever sworn into office.

That leaves Harris potentially lying in wait to take the Oval Office.

If the country decides to go down the path of replacing President Donald Trump on Tuesday, it should so do by being aware of what it is getting itself into.

Harris, apparently not content with being linked to radical social ideas, was effectively touting Marxism on Twitter just two days before the election.

When people tell you who they are, you should listen.

The woman currently angling to potentially take over the White House is parroting Marxist ideas online.

Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
