King Charles' Coronation Chaos: Video Captures Moment Horse Slams Into Crowd Barriers

 By Jack Davis  May 6, 2023 at 9:38am
Amid the pomp of Saturday’s coronation of King Charles III of Britain, a horse threatened to disrupt the procession in London.

As the Gold State Coach, which was carrying newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla, turned from Whitehall into The Mall, in the central part of the city, something appeared to spook one of the coach’s mounted escorts, according to the Metro.

The horse was in the ranks of the procession following the king and was scolded by one Twitter user, who wrote, “Can’t park that there mate.”

The horse began walking backward and then struck barriers that kept the crowds from the procession, per a video published by the Metro.

Service members came to help anyone who might have been hurt, bringing a stretcher, but it was not used.

Did you watch the King Charles coronation?

After the incident, a police officer appeared to limp away from the area, with some assistance from fellow officers.

The horse eventually was brought under control and took its place behind the Gold State Coach, according to the Evening Standard.

The horse following the coach was not the only animal refusing to follow the script.

Apollo, the drum horse leading the procession to Westminster Abbey, veered sideways more than once, according to the Sun.

Apollo holds the rank of major in the British army.

London was jammed on a rainy day for the coronation.

After the ceremony, the royal family waved to the crowds from a balcony at Buckingham Palace.

As noted by USA Today, neither Prince Harry, the king’s youngest son, nor Prince Andrew, the king’s brother, were included in the balcony ceremony.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation