LA Mayor Threatens To Cut Power and Water to 'Selfish' Businesses That Refuse To Close

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti last week attacked business that remain open even though the government has declared them as “non-essential.”

“We’re still getting reports each day of non-essential businesses continuing to operate as normal. This behavior is irresponsible and selfish,” he said Tuesday, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

The Department of Water and Power will shut off services to businesses no complying with Garcetti’s “safer at home” order, according to KTLA.

Businesses that refuse to comply could also face misdemeanor charges.

Garcetti said businesses violating the rules will get a visit from prosecutors before taking action.

“We are ready to deploy these folks, identify businesses that are not doing what they are supposed to, issue initial warnings, and if necessary, share information on occurring noncompliant establishments with LAPD for further enforcement that may result in a referral to the city attorney’s office or citation actions,” he said, according to The Daily Wire.

Garcetti also tweeted his demand that anyone not considered essential must close.

“Let me be clear: it is unacceptable for non-essential businesses to continue their operations as normal. I announced the Safer at Home Business Ambassadors Program to help ensure businesses comply with our emergency order to keep our communities safe,” he tweeted.

Let me be clear: it is unacceptable for non-essential businesses to continue their operations as normal. I announced the Safer at Home Business Ambassadors Program to help ensure businesses comply with our emergency order to keep our communities safe. https://t.co/7eMFdg1PSa — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 25, 2020

Some critics said that residents still need money to live on, while others objected to the order in general.

How do those people that rely on day to day or week to week paychecks buy things like food to live? Is LA city giving $ out to them so they can live? Do you have a plan for the MILLIONS of HUMANS in Los Angeles who are now not working? — Blake Mooney (@theBlakeMooney) March 25, 2020

Garcetti said residents who see an operating business that is considered nonessential to report it to the city.

He said he does not want to take on business owners.

“Believe me when I say nobody wants to be punitive at a time like this. My ideal is 100 percent self-compliance,” he said, according to The Washington Times. “And we all hope for the same thing: We want fewer people to get sick and die. We want this crisis to end as soon as possible and we want to be able to take care of the people we love most dearly.

“We can achieve those goals but only if we all do our part.

“So, let me speak to directly to the nonessential businesses that are still operating against the law and still requiring people to come into work and still putting everybody at risk,” he said.

“You know who you are. You need to stop it. This is your chance to step up and to shut it down, because if you don’t, we will shut you down.”

