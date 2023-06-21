One word sums up Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, according to Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

Boebert was among the speakers as a resolution to censure Schiff was debated by the House Wednesday.

“If Adam Schiff has a shred of human decency left, he would resign from Congress in disgrace. His tombstone should read, of his failed career in Congress and should be one word: Liar,” Boebert said in a video of her remarks posted to Twitter.

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, who sponsored the resolution, said on the House floor that Schiff “ripped apart American families across the country with repeated false narratives” and was guilty of “sowing lasting division across our land,” according to The Washington Post.

On Wednesday, the House rejected a vote to table the resolution by a vote of 208-218, with a “nay” vote to move forward with censuring Schiff, according to Roll Call.

Roll Call noted that 20 Republicans who last week voted to table a version of a resolution that also sought to fine Schiff voted to move forward with a formal censure vote on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the resolution will have a different fate than last week’s effort.

“I expect it will pass, yes,” he said, according to CNN.

The resolution said that “For years, Representative Schiff has spread false accusations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.”

“On March 20, 2017, Representative Schiff perpetuated false allegations from the Steele Dossier accusing numerous Trump associates of colluding with Russia into the Congressional Record,” the resolution said.

This is FL @RepLuna, the author of the Adam Schiff Censure bill It’s her 1st term & she isn’t there to play nice When her Schiff Censure bill died last week, she didn’t quit She punched back & refiled Sometime it takes a 34 y/o Veteran who is 7 months pregnant to fight for us pic.twitter.com/XjMMawAHiN — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 21, 2023

“As ranking minority member and Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Representative Schiff behaved dishonestly and dishonorably on many other occasions, including by publicly, falsely denying that his staff communicated with a whistleblower to launch the first impeachment of President Trump,” the censure resolution said.

The resolution calls for Schiff to be censured for “misleading the American public and for conduct unbecoming” of a member of the House and that the House Committee on Ethics is to investigate Schiff’s “falsehoods, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information.”

I have called up my censure motion and will be bringing the vote to hold Adam Schiff accountable to the floor tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pL8numVYNL — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 21, 2023

Schiff told Fox News that he would be happy to be censured by a GOP-majority House.

“I take it as a badge of honor because this says that I’m effective. They go after people that they think are effective, I exposed the corruption of former president. I led the first impeachment trial of the former president to the first bipartisan vote to remove a president in U.S. history,” he said.

