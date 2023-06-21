Share
News

Lauren Boebert Reveals the 1 Word That Should Be Put on Adam Schiff's Tombstone

 By Jack Davis  June 21, 2023 at 3:30pm
Share

One word sums up Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, according to Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

Boebert was among the speakers as a resolution to censure Schiff was debated by the House Wednesday.

“If Adam Schiff has a shred of human decency left, he would resign from Congress in disgrace. His tombstone should read, of his failed career in Congress and should be one word: Liar,” Boebert said in a video of her remarks posted to Twitter.

Trending:
Biden's Armed IRS Agents are Already Making Raids, GOP Congressman Demands Answers

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, who sponsored the resolution, said on the House floor that Schiff “ripped apart American families across the country with repeated false narratives” and was guilty of “sowing lasting division across our land,” according to The Washington Post.

On Wednesday, the House rejected a vote to table the resolution by a vote of 208-218, with a “nay” vote to move forward with censuring Schiff, according to Roll Call.

Roll Call noted that 20 Republicans who last week voted to table a version of a resolution that also sought to fine Schiff voted to move forward with a formal censure vote on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the resolution will have a different fate than last week’s effort.

Do you agree with Lauren Boebert?

“I expect it will pass, yes,” he said, according to CNN.

The resolution said that “For years, Representative Schiff has spread false accusations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.”

“On March 20, 2017, Representative Schiff perpetuated false allegations from the Steele Dossier accusing numerous Trump associates of colluding with Russia into the Congressional Record,” the resolution said.

Related:
House Forced to Vote on Two Biden Impeachment Resolutions - More Could Be Coming Soon

“As ranking minority member and Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Representative Schiff behaved dishonestly and dishonorably on many other occasions, including by publicly, falsely denying that his staff communicated with a whistleblower to launch the first impeachment of President Trump,” the censure resolution said.

The resolution calls for Schiff to be censured for “misleading the American public and for conduct unbecoming” of a member of the House and that the House Committee on Ethics is to investigate Schiff’s “falsehoods, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information.”

Schiff told Fox News that he would be happy to be censured by a GOP-majority House.

“I take it as a badge of honor because this says that I’m effective. They go after people that they think are effective, I exposed the corruption of former president. I led the first impeachment trial of the former president to the first bipartisan vote to remove a president in U.S. history,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Lauren Boebert Reveals the 1 Word That Should Be Put on Adam Schiff's Tombstone
Former CNN Producer Sentenced to 19 Years in Prison on Child Sex Charges
House Forced to Vote on Two Biden Impeachment Resolutions - More Could Be Coming Soon
Titanic Submersible Search Intensifies After Rescuers Hear Haunting Underwater Sounds
Former Federal Prosecutor Reveals DOJ Is Violating Its Own Policies with Hunter Biden Plea Deal
See more...

Conversation