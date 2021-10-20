The attack on America’s southern border has reached a level never before seen, according to a new report.

Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Washington Post shows that 1.7 million people were detained along the border during the federal 2021 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, meaning arrests by Border Patrol agents hit their highest level ever recorded, according to the report.

This data includes the final 3.5 months of the Trump administration.

Since President Joe Biden took office, 1.3 million illegal immigrants were detained, the report said.

According to Border Patrol data, that would mean that in the first 8.5 months of the Biden administration, more illegal immigrants were detained than in the final two full years of the Trump administration.

In the final full year when former President Donald Trump was in office, 405,036 illegal immigrants were arrested.

The Post noted that President Joe Biden had said one of his goals as president was to avoid having “2 million people on our border.”

Although Biden gave Vice President Kamala Harris the job of dealing with root causes of illegal immigration from Central American countries, the data implies that any effort Harris makes would miss the real target.

The 2021 data, according to the Post, shows that of those detained, 608,000 were Mexican nationals.

Will we ever regain control of the southern border? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 27% (3 Votes) No: 73% (8 Votes)

A catch-all group that included “Haitians, Venezuelans, Ecuadorans, Cubans, Brazilians” and others made up 367,000 of the total arrests.

Then came Honduras, 309,000; Guatemala, 279,000; and El Salvador, 96,000.

The report said that 61 percent of those entering illegally were expelled, which would mean about 650,000 illegal immigrants have entered the country to stay.

On Tuesday, Chris Magnus, the police chief from Tucson, Arizona, who has been nominated to run Customs and Border Protection, said the numbers represented a “significant challenge” and “the numbers are very high.”

In response to the illegal immigration crisis and the Biden administration’s lack of action, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas drafted what he called the “Stop the SURGE Act” that would open up new ports of entry in Democratic strongholds, so those areas could share in what Texas border towns are experiencing. The locations are in Delaware, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, and California.

“For the past ten months, President Biden and his administration have willingly surrendered the United States’ southern border to dangerous criminal cartels, with no thought given to the South Texas border communities like McAllen and Del Rio, which are running low on resources from dealing with this massive influx of illegal immigrants. That’s why today I am introducing this crucial legislation to alleviate the massive overload at the southern border by establishing new ports of entry in Democrat-led communities such as North Hero, Vermont, where Bernie Sanders spends his summers, and Martha’s Vineyard, where Democrat elites host their cocktail parties,” Cruz said.

“If Washington Democrats had to endure even a fraction of the suffering South Texas families, farmers, ranchers and small businesses have had to face, our nation’s immigration laws would be enforced, the wall would be built and the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy would be re-implemented,” he continued.

“From my time this year on the ground in Laredo and Del Rio, it is abundantly clear that President Biden has all but abandoned our border patrol agents and processing facilities, and left Texas communities to fend for themselves. President Biden and Democrats need to step up to defend our southern border and support our heroic Customs and Border Protection officials,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.