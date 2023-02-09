'Left to Die': Neglected Dog with Necrotic Paw Found in Trash Can, Ends Up Losing Leg

All dogs require care, but different dogs require different sorts of maintenance, and sometimes people don’t do the sort of research necessary to know just what caring for their dog will entail before getting one.

Many dog breeds require intense, regular grooming and haircuts. Without the proper care, the constantly growing coats of some breeds can get extremely matted and dirty, which can lead to all sorts of illnesses — but the case of one dog in Maryland is among the most extreme.

The pup has been given the name Celadon (Cellie for short) after it was discovered in a terrible state in a trash can on the streets of Baltimore on Feb. 2. A good Samaritan who found her called animal control, and for perhaps the first time in her life, the dog started to receive proper care.

The once-white dog made it to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter. She had snarls of disgusting matter hair all over her body but especially concentrated around her feet.

The matting on one of her hind legs was so bad that it had formed a sort of tourniquet, and her back paw had rotted and fallen off.







“Her emergency exam at BARCS revealed that the severe matting of her fur had cut off circulation to her right hind paw causing it to become necrotic and fall off,” BARCS said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“We quickly transported Cellie to one of our emergency Franky Fund partners, where she was shaved down under anesthesia,” it said. “Her right leg, where her paw had fallen off, needed to be completely amputated. Additionally, they also discovered a very infected and painful wound on her left hind leg, also likely from the severe matting.”

It shared more graphic photos of Cellie’s condition on its Instagram account, showing the metal trash can in which she’d been abandoned and the horrible condition of her back legs.

The shelter is certain that the poor pup was intentionally left in that trash can.

“Because of her condition and immobility, we know that Cellie was deliberately thrown away in that trash can and left to die,” BARCS said.

“Authorities need your help: Baltimore City Animal Abuse Unit has an open investigation for this case and is looking for anyone with information to please contact them at 410-396-9898. You are able to remain anonymous when filing a report.”

WARNING: The following post has images that some viewers may find disturbing.







“Cellie has suffered cruelty and abandonment at the hands of the people she trusted to take care of her and love her unconditionally,” the shelter said.

“We have vowed to Cellie that we will make this better and that from here on she will be loved and well cared for.”

In the comments on its post, BARCS said Cellie has made it out of the ER and is now in a foster home, where she is resting and recovering. The shelter promised to give followers an update in the following days.

The shelter also said the Baltimore City Police Animal Abuse Unit and Animal Control were working to get video footage of the area during the time Cellie was abandoned.

In the meantime, BARCS has asked people to consider donating to its Franky Fund to help Cellie on her journey to health.

