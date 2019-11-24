Leftists Lose It After Sheriff Determines 'Ghost Gun' Used in Shooting

Leftists are crawling out of the woodwork after authorities determined the firearm used in a recent school shooting was a “ghost gun,” breathing life into the fear-inspiring buzzword once more.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced the new detail in the case of the Nov. 14 shooting at Los Angeles’ Saugus High School in an interview with KABC-TV.

Two students were killed by the shooter, himself a student. Three others were injured.

“When we did a search of the house, we encountered what’s called a ‘kit gun,'” Villanueva said. “The weapon used in the homicide was also a kit gun. It was assembled from parts, it had no serial number, so it becomes what’s known as a ‘ghost gun.'”

The sheriff emphasized how seemingly easy these weapons were to acquire, noting the kits can be found both online and at gun shows.

“You can legally buy it, assemble the weapon yourself,” Villanueva continued. “And then you have a gun that is not registered and no one knows that you have it, and that is very dangerous.”

Watch Villanueva’s comments below.

The weapon was originally described as a .45-caliber pistol, but now anti-gun advocates are sounding the alarm even louder after investigators discovered the firearm was a so-called “ghost gun.”

Although the term simply means a firearm with no serial number, the scary connotation is that criminals can use them to wreak devastation with no regulation to keep them in check.

“In the last decade, I wrote several bills to rid our communities of dangerous ghost guns, but federal law kept holding us back. Congress must finally confront this growing threat and address it squarely, or free up states like California to handle this crisis on our own,” former California State Sen. Kevin de Leόn tweeted on Thursday.

In the last decade, I wrote several bills to rid our communities of dangerous ghost guns, but federal law kept holding us back. Congress must finally confront this growing threat and address it squarely, or free up states like California to handle this crisis on our own. https://t.co/lqqoF02V9O — Kevin de Leόn (@kdeleon) November 21, 2019

Yes, that’s the same Kevin de Leόn who publicly humiliated himself by saying that a ghost gun has “the ability with a .30-caliber clip to disperse with 30 bullets within half a second.”

(For those of you with no firearms knowledge, this makes about as much sense as the economics behind the Green New Deal.)

Other anti-gun activists said building your own firearms should be entirely illegal.

If laws were passed making it difficult or impossible for gun owners to order their own parts for fear they’d manufacture a “ghost gun,” it would only make life tougher for legal firearm owners.

Small fixes like broken firing pins could become exponentially more expensive if access to parts were limited.

Of course, 3D printing ensures that even criminals barred from every gun store in the nation can still have access to a deadly firearm. The only thing that can keep law-abiding citizens safe from them is guns of their own.

