Little Girl Dressed Like Elsa 'Finally Got Some Snow To Do Her Scene' in Sweet Video

By Kim Davis
Published February 7, 2020 at 10:30am
Meet Madelyn, a toddler who is delighting the internet with her adorable reenactment of “Let It Go,” from the popular movie “Frozen.”

Madelyn’s mother, Kristi Michele, posted a video of her young daughter decked out in her full Elsa ensemble, eager to embrace the winter weather that had moved into her hometown.

“Madelyn finally got some snow to do her scene,” Kristi wrote on Facebook.

Madelyn wore her long Elsa dress and gloves with her hair neatly braided just like the animated Elsa.

She had a tiara on her head and a song in her heart as she burst outdoors to seize her opportunity to belt out the lyrics to “Let It Go,” while soft swirls of snow fell down over her head.

The scenery was perfect as Madelyn, fully immersed in her world of imagination, began to act out the scene she has likely been obsessed with for quite some time now.

Perhaps the best and most dramatic part of the video is when Madelyn ripped her gloves off and tossed them into the snow, a symbol of leaving her past princess life behind.

She dramatically flung snow into the air and paraded around the snow-covered lawn, as though Madelyn were Broadway star Idina Menzel herself.

The video soared to fame on social media in just a matter of days, racking up 23 million views by Friday morning.

“Still in shock of how many views my little actress has gotten!!!” Madelyn’s proud mother wrote on Facebook.

“My little star.”

Along with Madelyn’s newfound fame came some criticism from viewers who were seemingly concerned about a young girl playing outside in the cold, which Kristi also addressed on social media.

“Thanks for all the love for my sweet girl! I’m shocked there’s so many views!!” Kristi wrote.

“And for all the negative ppl it was less than two min and she refused to ruin her costume with a jacket! I warmed my little angel up immediately after.. don’t worry lol.”

As Madelyn would probably say to her critics: “Let It Go.”

