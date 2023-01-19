Truly the TV series “The Chosen” has to be turning heads in Hollywood.

The show is a historical drama that depicts the life of Jesus, and the mere announcement about the last two episodes of season three hitting the theaters caused the website where tickets could be purchased, Fathom Events, to temporarily crash, according to CBN News.

Fortunately, Fathom Events was up and running again fairly quickly after the crash, according to Christian Headlines.

The creator and director made the announcement that tickets could be purchased through Fathom during a live stream of “The Chosen” on Sunday night.

The first two episodes of season three had more than 420 million episode views globally. That and the show’s large following paved the way for those episodes to be shown in theaters, according to Christian News Wire.

The theater showing brought 8.75 million into the box office when it opened the weekend of Nov. 18, 2022, and because of its success, the run was extended into December.

Episodes seven and eight are getting ready to premiere in over 2,000 theaters nationwide and in English-speaking territories on Feb. 2 and 3, according to Christian News Wire.

“Episodes 7&8 of Season Three are so big they demand to be on the big screen. And apparently, you demand it, too, as the rush for tickets initially crashed the Fathom Events website. But now you can get tickets there or your local listing for our big season Finale Thursday, Feb 2 or Friday, Feb 3,” the show’s Facebook page announced.

Have you watched "The Chosen"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Once we saw episodes seven and eight finished with the incredible music and the biggest story we’ve told yet, we all said this has to be on the big screen,” Director Dallas Jenkins told Christian News Wire. “And knowing what I know about some shocking twists, I cannot wait to see the fans respond in a room together.”

“We’re excited to team up with ‘The Chosen’ again in bringing these dramatic episodes to theaters nationwide,” said Ray Nutt CEO of Fathom Events. “Fans love this series and the shared communal experience they can get only in theaters — we can’t wait for them to see the season three finale.”

One might imagine that “The Chosen” could take second or, wait for it, first place at the box office.

Certainly, that would be exciting, and send a rather loud message to Hollywood that there is an apparent demand for these types of shows and a rather large group of people out there that want to see quality, faith-based entertainment.

More of these kinds of TV shows and movies are definitely needed in this day and age.

That’s why it’s so important for the Christian community to support Christian TV shows, Christian movies, and other Christian programming.

This is a great way for us to have an impact on the culture for the sake of the Gospel of Christ.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.