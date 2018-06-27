SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Major Upset as Democratic Socialist Blows Out Incumbent in Office Since ’98

By Jack Davis
June 27, 2018 at 6:31am

Print

The Democratic establishment was slapped in the face by New York City voters Tuesday as a former Bernie Sanders organizer defeated a 10-term congressman in a congressional primary.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez handily defeated incumbent Joseph Crowley, whose name often appeared on lists as a possible successor to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Fox News reported. She received 57 percent of the vote against 42 percent for the 20-year veteran of Congress. The district is overwhelmingly Democratic, which means a primary win is tantamount to a win in November.

Ocasio-Cortz would be the second Hispanic member of Congress representing New York.

Crowley was an arch enemy of President Donald Trump, and has called Trump “behaviorally racist” and an embarrassing “degradation of the office of the presidency,” the New York Post reported.

TRENDING: Trump Sends Message To Red Hen Restaurant That Kicked Out Sanders: Clean Up Your Nasty Restaurant

Trump, chortled on Twitter over the outcome.

“Wow! Big Trump Hater Congressman Joe Crowley, who many expected was going to take Nancy Pelosi’s place, just LOST his primary election. In other words, he’s out! That is a big one that nobody saw happening. Perhaps he should have been nicer, and more respectful, to his President!” Trump tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez, 28, of the Bronx, belongs to the Democratic Socialists of America.

Are you worried about where the Democratic Party is headed?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Although the contest only covered one patch of ground stretching from the Bronx to Queens in New York City, the outcome had national reverberations.

“In the short term, Pelosi may have crossed another potential challenger off of her list, but the bigger picture can’t be good for the existing Democratic leadership structure,” Jim Newell wrote in an election analysis published on Slate.“Crowley, for all his accumulated power, just got taken out on the mantra of generational change. This presents an argument, for Pelosi’s detractors in the conference, that the rest of the leadership should follow suit.”

In an analysis for Politico, Steven Shepard said the outcome “rocked the political world” and “has left-wing, Bernie Sanders-aligned activists feeling emboldened.”

RELATED: George Soros Wants Gillibrand Out of 2020 Contention

Ocasio-Cortez sounded an aggressive note after her victory, The Washington Post reported.

“Every person out here this evening changed America tonight,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “This is not an end, this is the beginning.”

“This is the beginning because the message that we sent the world tonight is that it’s not OK to put donors before your community,” she said, according to CNN.

“You have given this country hope, you have given this country proof that when you knock on your neighbor’s door, when you come to them with love, when you let them know that no matter your stance, you are there for them — that we can make change,” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez ran on a platform of universal health care, the abolition of the office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a federal guarantee of jobs for everyone.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: New York, socialism

By: Jack Davis on June 27, 2018 at 6:31am

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Donald Trump says that Democrats need to work with Republicans to prevent families from being split at the border and improve the immigration policy.

Trump Demands Immediate Return of Undocumented Immigrants: ‘No Judges Or Court Cases’

Jack Davis

Twitter Screen Shot

Glenn Beck Takes Off Mic, Storms Out of CNN Interview: ‘Most Ridiculous Question I’ve Ever Heard’

Jack Davis

Report: Illegal Immigrants Told They Can Reunite With Family if They Agree to Voluntary Deportation

Dick Morris

Journalists Leak

Dick Morris: Now That Names Are Coming Out, Leakers and Journalists Should Be Prosecuted

Jack Davis

To Prevent Repeat of 2016, 25 States Move To Keep Trump Off Ballot

Jack Davis

ABC Reporter Goes to Border, Stumbles Across Active Human Smuggling Op

Chris Agee

Enlisted military grad Dillon Donovan

Enlisted Marine Walks Out of Graduation After School Refuses To Let Him Wear Military Sash

Angela Box

Angela Box: The Liberal Meltdown Is the Greatest Show on Earth

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.