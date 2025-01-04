Man Who Rented Out Cybertruck Says Bomber's Strange Questions 'Now Make a Lot More Sense'

Days after a rented Tesla Cybertruck blew up outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year’s, a picture is emerging of the man who staged the explosion.

A “manifesto” reportedly written by the bomber has come to light showing apparent mental health issues.

And in an interview with The Daily Wire, the owner of the rental vehicle described how the bomber, a former Green Beret, behaved before he made national headlines: Seemingly normal, but with an apparent penchant for deception.

The owner, who was not identified, told The Daily Wire that he went over the vehicle with Matthew Livelsberger for roughly an hour on Dec. 28.

“He didn’t know how to use the truck and so I, just like every Turo that I rent out, I walk them through everything,” the owner said, according to The Daily Wire.

While Livelsberger’s demeanor didn’t attract attention — “he seemed pretty calm and chill,” the owner told the outlet — some things didn’t add up.

The meeting between the two men took place at a Denver, Colorado hotel, The Daily Wire reported.

Livelsberger told the owner he wanted to use the vehicle for a three-day rental for a trip to the Grand Canyon.

With Denver being at least an 11-hours’ drive from the Grand Canyon, that wouldn’t leave a lot of time for sightseeing and returning the vehicle.

Do you think the Las Vegas bomber was simply mentally ill? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“‘That’s a really long drive for three days,” the owner said he asked. “‘How are you going to do that?’”

But there was a clue, at least, that he wasn’t going to do that at all.

“He said he was going to the Grand Canyon, but I noticed he was mapping to Vegas,” the owner told The Daily Wire. “He was mapping to the Trump Hotel.”

The owner said he was in contact with Livelsberger throughout the rental, including unusual, and potentially ominous, questions.

“He asked a bunch of questions that now make a lot more sense, like, how the outlet works in the back. My guess is that he must have used that somehow,” the owner told The Daily Wire.

“He was asking me, like, ‘How do I turn it on? Can I turn it on from outside the car?’”

At about 8:40 a.m. in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day, the rented Tesla, packed with “fireworks, gas tanks and camping fuel” exploded outside the Trump Hotel, CNN reported.

Livelsberger, 37, was soon identified as the vehicle’s sole occupant as investigators and the public searched for any connected between his action and the New Year’s Eve attack on a street celebration in New Orleans’ French Quarter that killed 14 innocent people.

Investigators say Livelsberger shot himself in the head in the vehicle right before the explosion, according to the New York Post.

The truck’s owner told The Daily Wire he had navigation records for the vehicle stopping at a sporting goods store in Denver, where he might have purchased the explosives.

After that, the man set the vehicle’s navigation settings for the Trump Hotel, the owner told The Daily Wire.

And the rest is history.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.