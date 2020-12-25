There are many moments when people commit unbelievable acts of bravery.

Meet Marine Gunnery Sgt. Kyle Wetter, who is stationed at Camp Pendleton, near San Diego.

When Wetter noticed two parents struggling to free their 18-month-old baby from a car seat when their vehicle was engulfed in flames, Wetter took action on Dec. 7.

“Seatbelt was locked. The dad wasn’t going to get it out as much as he tried, other than taking the baby out of the seat, and even at that point, the fuel tank could’ve ruptured on the car,” Wetter said, according to KSWB-TV.

TRENDING: Major City Sues Black Lives Matter Leaders for 'Civil Conspiracy'

Wetter was driving in Fallbrook, California, when he noticed the car was completely in flames within “four or five minutes.”

By using a knife, Wetter, who also is a recent father of triplets, hurried into the car and safely freed the child from the car seat.

Many on social media reacted to the amazing moment:

Marines are trained to make the right decisions at the right time, both on the battlefield and off. https://t.co/dFNdS5WVUP — USMC Recruiting (@USMarineCorps) December 16, 2020

This is truly incredible. This Marine’s selflessness, with triplets of his own, to run into a burning vehicle for strangers, gives me a glimmer of hope in this world. God Bless him, the victims of the accident, and his family. https://t.co/DIkwQ2SGvG — Tina (@A_Tina23) December 16, 2020

The Marine wants people to view the situation as a learning experience.

RELATED: Insane Video out of Chicago: Knifeman Nearly Overpowers Cop, Falls Only After Hail of Gunfire

“What I would hope is anybody in my situation would help out,” Wetter told KSWB.

“We’re all in this together. This life of ours is not just a single person — you’re not in it alone. And that’s what I took away from it. If my wife and my children were in that car, I would hope there was someone like myself that was willing and able to help out.”

Millions of people are feeling down this year, but this act of heroism should give them restored hope in humanity.

Could you have done what this Marine did? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

So many times we ignore a situation where we could help, because it’s easier to look the other way.

Whether it’s lending a hand to someone in a time of need, or simply checking in on our loved ones, there are many small things we could do every day that have a big impact.

While few of us would have the capability to save a child from a car that’s in flames, Wetter serves as a lesson that we all can strive for in our daily lives:

Do the right thing.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.