A craving for some breakfast at the Golden Arches turned out to be the beginning of an unusual day for Josiah Vargas.

Vargas recently went through a McDonald’s drive-thru in Elkhart, Indiana, and ordered a sausage McMuffin, according to the Indianapolis Star.

He received his bag, pulled away from the drive-thru window and then realized he was handed a bag full of cash rather than his food, WXIN-TV in Indianapolis reported Sunday.

The surprised young man decided to pick up his phone and record a video for TikTok.

Vargas showed the cash inside the McDonald’s food bag. It was portioned into small baggies, and he pulled them out and held them in front of the camera.

He surmised that what he had been handed was a store deposit and guessed it totaled a couple of thousand dollars.

“Like, what is this? Why would they do this?” he asked. “What the f***. So now I have to return this because I’m a good person — I guess.”

Then he dramatized an internal wrestling match about what he would do next.

“OK, I’m [still] at McDonald’s. Why would you guys do this to me?” Vargas said. “Do you know how bad I want this money? Why put me in this situation?”

It would seem that good won out given the fact he opened the car door and walked back into the story with the bag of money, which turned out to be $5,000, according to CNBC.

“Are you laundering money out here?” he joked.

The stunned McDonald’s workers expressed their gratitude with hugs and tears, Vargas said in the video.

“You are a blessing from God,” one said.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

He went on to note with a thumbs up that he had been given $200 and free McDonald’s for a month.

“Do good, people,” Vargas said with a smile.

He also expressed hope that his video would go viral, and it did, receiving 2.3 million views as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Josiah’s actions are an inspiration to us all and we are eternally grateful for him returning our bank deposit,” store owner Estephan Awad said in a statement to the Star.

Vargas demonstrated that he has an element of integrity running through his character.

His older sister, Haddie Keenum, apparently felt he deserved an additional award for his act of integrity: She started a GoFundMe on his behalf.

“Let’s come together and get this man that money tho! He deserves it!!” she wrote. “He’s one of the most honest and hardest workers I know. And I grew up with the kid!!”

By Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser had taken in about $1,200 toward a goal of $5,000.

There are plenty of people who would have chosen to keep the cash.

While Vargas indicated he was tempted, he didn’t give in to that — and his resolve was a great blessing to at least one McDonald’s employee.

