A an international men’s razor company, which has billions of potential male customers worldwide, decided to use a “trans man” in a new ad that is thoroughly revolting.

Braun, a Proctor & Gamble subsidiary based in Germany, has seemingly decided to roll the dice and see how going “woke” pans out just months after Bud Light found out the hard way that normal people are tired of having the left’s gender agenda shoved in their faces.

Bud Light will likely never recover after it hired a man named Dylan Mulvaney to represent women in possibly the worst social media partnership of all time.

Not to be outdone, though, a company that makes grooming equipment for men has rolled out an ad that features a masculine-looking individual trimming a beard.

But scars on the chest of the model are telling. Potential customers do not appear to be looking at a man trimming up for a date or a day at the office.

They appear to be looking at a woman who made the decision to have her breasts surgically removed and to cosplay life as a man.

Braun is seemingly celebrating the irreversible mutilation of a confused woman:

WARNING: The following image is disturbing and might offend some viewers.

Braun is now celebrating the mutilation cult of gender. pic.twitter.com/c3fU8Og4j9 — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) September 19, 2023

According to the U.K. Telegraph, the model is holding a Series X Hybrid Trimmer.

Maya Forstater, co-founder and executive director of the London-based group Sex Matters, told the Telegraph, “Promoting the removal of healthy breast tissue is not only shockingly immoral, but against advertising standards guidance to not glamourize or trivialize cosmetic surgery.”

On it website, Sex Matters describes itself as defending individual beliefs about gender identity, while also protecting the larger society, particularly children.

“People with beliefs about gender identity know they can express them but cannot impose them on others,” the website states.

Self-expression is not what this ad is about, Forstater said.

“The campaign perpetuates the terrible lie that women can become men if they have their breasts removed and take hormones,” she told the Telegraph.

James Esses, a former criminal lawyer in the U.K. who co-founded the group Thoughtful Therapists and is leading a charge to raise alarm bells about the dangers of the transgender movement, also criticized the ad.

“Once again, we find a private corporation willing to glorify irreversible surgery being performed on the healthy breasts of women, in pure pursuit of profit,” Esses told the Telegraph.

“This is mindless, irresponsible, virtue-signaling, woke capitalism at its most dangerous.”

Braun has virtually no social media presence and has not posted on its Facebook page since February. It has also been inactive on X, formerly Twitter, since March 2017.

Probably a good move on the company’s part, as there was never going to be any reaction but backlash to this stunt. That backlash is only just beginning:

Braun@Braun Is looking hard for its @Budweiser momenthttps://t.co/rRyLxJxwul — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) September 20, 2023

Braun joins the list of advertisers that endorse trans activism. https://t.co/QRyjSAwdXJ — #timism (@TRobertsTherapy) September 20, 2023

This advertisement is ideally timed to dissuade buyers from giving @Braun shavers to men for Christmas this year. https://t.co/zVYrTcfZFo — Col. Mortimer 🟥⬛🟧 (@amysteron) September 18, 2023

Just binned my trusty #Braun razor after 4 yrs service. Weird people — Braun advertises men’s trimmers using trans model https://t.co/W9uNqiPeJ4 — RugbyMad (@Brit_heritageSE) September 18, 2023

Braun’s attempt at the normalization & acceptance of the trans movement & butchering. https://t.co/ifQEqYiC4V — Fed Up With Corruption (@FedCorruption) September 19, 2023

Women don’t generally buy beard trimmers because up until just a few years ago, women with beards were synonymous with a circus – which Western culture has become.

At this point, it would be naive to attribute Braun’s decision to trot out such an ad as an attempt to go along with modern consumer trends.

But corporations and their marketing departments are well aware of the backlash other companies have received for moves such as this one. After all, Bud Light went from an iconic brand to a laughingstock in a matter of hours.

It appears Braun is intentionally pushing an agenda – one that is harmful to society and is corrupting the hearts and minds of confused young people everywhere.

There is no simpler explanation than the company has positioned itself as a belligerent in the culture war and on the side of the far left.

Men can fight back by putting this abomination of a company out of business, or at the very least trying to give their money to one that simply wants to sell them quality razors and nothing else.

