Military Officer Targets Mother Over Facebook Post About What She Found at Kid's School

What do you think of when you think of the U.S. military?

If you’re like millions of other Americans, as well as citizens of the nations with whom we were allied in World Wars I and II, you probably think of troops of swashbuckling heroes saving the world from megalomaniac tyrants and doing the red, white, and blue proud.

I might be slightly biased as the doting wife of a Marine Corps veteran, to be fair, but I am sure many would agree that the military has long represented the epitome of American strength and exceptionalism.

However, as we’ve witnessed in horror over the last several years, the military has morphed into a testing ground for social (and we could also say medical) experimentation.

Yes, wokeness has infected even the United States military, at least as far as its woke higher-ups are concerned, as evidenced by the shocking case we are examining today.

You see, one Lt. Col. Christopher Schilling, who is apparently affiliated with Joint Base McGuire -Dix-Lakehurst, appears to have literally sicced the military on a concerned elementary school mother over her concerns that her 7-year-old child was asking her questions about what “polysexual” meant. At least, that seems to be the impression he was trying to give her.

Yes, this is the actual story and no, I’m not hyperbolizing any of it.

The incident arose when Schilling noticed a Facebook comment from a mother who was upset by some posters she’d seen at a local elementary school.

According to screenshots posted to the Chaos and Control Substack page, which originally broke the story, New Jersey mom Angela Reading shared in a local Facebook group that she’d accompanied her child to a “Math Night” event at the school when she noticed the offending posters, which had been made by some of the students.

The post reads like any other social media post raising outrage that a child who is likely still learning sight words is asking mommy about a term that has been coined by higher-education critical theory academics and capitalized by political radicals to own sexual promiscuity as a point of identity.

Yet to Schilling — whose social media profile indicates he uses the pronouns “He/Him” — Reading’s post apparently read like a national security threat. He responded with an ominous post of his own:

“The current situation involving Ms. Reading’s actions has caused safety concerns for many families,” he/him wrote. “The Joint Base leadership takes this situation very seriously and from the beginning have had the Security Forces working with multiple state and local law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation to ensure the continued safety of the entire community.”

Reading’s actions included such horrifying offenses as asking questions like “Why are elementary schools promoting/allowing KIDS to research topics of sexuality and create posters?” and “Are adults talking about their sexual life with my kids and looking for affirmation?”

“I was more than surprised. I was scared,” Reading told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Wednesday. “I actually pulled my kids from school the day I found out. It was mind-boggling and I was worried for them when the US military comes after you for simply raising concern about a public poster that is widely available for all to see.”

Her post, she explained, essentially said “I didn’t think my 7-year-old was age-appropriate to be exposed to words such as polysexual and pansexual. I said that all people are deserving of love and respect. My post was very explicit about that. Still, it prompted this response and it’s really scary that in this country we can’t have a right to speak and raise concerns about our public education system.”

Fox News reported that the Joint Base confirmed it did indeed reach out to North Hanover Police Chief Robert Duff. The police department, in turn, reached out to the administrator of Reading’s Facebook group, urging that the post be removed.

“I said, ‘I don’t want Homeland Security coming after me,” Reading recalled telling the Facebook group administrator. “Take the post down. I don’t want to be dealing with this.’ So I agreed that the post should come down,” she told Carlson, adding that she contacted Duff later on “and reminded him of the First Amendment.”

“We shouldn’t be utilizing government resources and our positions to pressure individuals to take down Facebook posts,” the concerned mother also said. “I also shared with him the post that he’d already seen. There was nothing wrong. It didn’t violate any law, it didn’t violate any Facebook rule whatsoever.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer identified Schilling as a parent, evidently in the same school district. However, a base spokesman told the newspaper that Schilling’s opinions “were posted on a personal account unaffiliated with the military.”

“The base has no role in investigating this situation and any information or concerns received from the public were passed onto the local civilian law enforcement responsible for jurisdiction,” the statement said, according to the Inquirer.

Carlson, for his part, called for both Schilling and Duff to be removed from their positions of power, and understandably so.

I’ve worked in conservative media for a long time, and there’s no point denying that oftentimes, stories like this can get blown out of proportion. This is simply not one of those times. Despite covering stories like this since the beginning of the Trump era, I can’t even believe this is a real story, and yet it appears to be so.

Yet digging deeper into Schilling and his pronouns — let’s consider the fact that it’s not really so surprising that a military officer would hold such obviously hysterical views on what it means to express opposition not even to sexual lifestyles, but not wanting to teach small children about sexual lifestyles.

I don’t know his personal history, but I do know that you don’t typically attain the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. without a college degree, and according to Zippia.com, usually in business, management or political science.

The field of political science within academia has undoubtedly been influenced for decades by the postmodern critical theory paradigm that has brought us such ideologically tyrannical gems as queer theory, gender theory, women’s studies, “whiteness” studies, critical race theory, right down to fat acceptance.

These ideas are not springing up out of nowhere in the minds of the people typically highlighted by Libs of TikTok. They do not exist in a vacuum. They are the result of decades of subtle but profound influence from the upper echelons of academia that trickle down and inform the ethics of medicine, education, psychology, art and yes, even the paradigms held by military officers.

After all, if you’ve been paying attention, you’ll know that he’s hardly the first military higher-up to hint at an adherence to extreme wokeism.

He is also currently serving under a commander-in-chief whose Department of Justice has directed the FBI to investigate parents as domestic terrorists who protest exactly this kind of nonsense.

No wonder the American Medical Association felt confident calling on the same DOJ to investigate over spreading “disinformation” about transgender surgeries for kids when Libs of TikTok simply shared a video from Boston Children’s hospital about how they performed transgender surgeries on kids.

I can’t speak for Schilling personally, of course, but to consider even mere disapproval for simply teaching children about being “polysexual” is often argued within the critical theory paradigm to be itself violence against individuals who are perceived to be marginalized due to their sexual identity.

But the fact that he seems to have thought Reading’s speech was so dangerous he involved the police — and he apparently implied he also was involving the U.S. military — is beyond chilling.

It sickens me to think whether there might not be others like him serving as officers across the military branches.

All I can say is that, if you are a praying person, please start praying fervently that Americans wake up to the abject threat that this dangerous ideology poses to our liberty, our country and our children’s future hopes of living freely.

Lord, please save our country from this scourge.

