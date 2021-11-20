Share
Commentary
The Chinese flag is seen in the stock image on the left. Meng Hongwei, president of Interpol, gives an address at the opening of the Interpol World Congress in Singapore on July 4, 2017.
Commentary
The Chinese flag is seen in the stock image on the left. Meng Hongwei, president of Interpol, gives an address at the opening of the Interpol World Congress in Singapore on July 4, 2017. (Randall Skeffington / Shutterstock; Roslan Rahman - AFP / Getty Images)

Missing Chinese Official's Wife Calls Communist Government a 'Monster,' Says 'They Eat Their Children'

 By Isa Cox  November 19, 2021 at 5:06pm
Share

Grace Meng lives in a constant state of fear that, even as she lives under police protection in France, she and her children could still be targeted by agents of the Chinese Communist Party.

Meng’s husband, Meng Hongwei, was a high-level police official in China and a CCP insider before becoming the first Chinese president of Interpol, the organization that oversees international law enforcement coordination between member nations.

During a visit to China in 2018, he sent a last ominous text message to his wife — a knife emoji — and hasn’t contacted her since.

The Chinese government later confirmed that he had been arrested and charged with accepting bribes as part of President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on corruption, the BBC reported in 2020.

Over 1 million officials have been disciplined as part of this campaign. Critics like Grace Meng say it has been used to punish political rivals.

Trending:
Hidden on Page 1,647 of Biden's Huge Spending Bill Is a Plan Allowing Illegals to Get Billions of Dollars

Meng says her husband was not accepting bribes, as he “confessed” before being sentenced to 13 years in prison last year, but that he had been trying to use his position to push for change. This, she maintains, is what led to his fall from the party’s graces.

Meng has since disappeared in the vastness of the Chinese penal system. His wife doesn’t know if he is even alive.

This week, Grace Meng gave an interview to The Associated Press, showing her face to the world for the first time so that she can show the world the true face of the Chinese Communist Party.

“I have the responsibility to show my face, to tell the world what happened,” she said. “During the past three years, I learned … I know how to live with the monster, the authority.”

Should the U.S. be doing more to combat China?

The “monster” is the Chinese government. “Because they eat their children,” Meng said.

She called the case against her husband “fake.”

“It’s an example of a political disagreement being turned into a criminal affair,” she said. “The extent of corruption in China today is extremely serious. It’s everywhere. But there are two different opinions about how to solve corruption. One is the method used now. The other is to move toward constitutional democracy, to solve the problem at its roots.”

Meanwhile, Meng said, Interpol has essentially enabled the totalitarian state.

Just moments after she first spoke to the media about her husband’s disappearance back in 2018, the Chinese government released a statement claiming that he was being investigated for unspecified crimes. Then, Interpol announced that he had resigned, effective immediately.

Related:
Fleet in Danger? Metallurgist Comes Forward with the Truth About Navy Steel

“Can someone who has been forcibly disappeared write a resignation letter of their own free will?” she asked. “Can a police organization turn a blind eye to a typical criminal offense like this?”

It is certainly surreal to be told by our own leaders here in the U.S. that our country — the freest, most prosperous nation on earth — is seeped with irredeemable evil when we are living on the same planet as the most advanced authoritarian dictatorship the world has ever known.

Yet global leaders still treat China like a legitimate state, deserving of only the occasional symbolic slap on the wrist for its human rights violations and undeniable despotism.

This year, one of China’s biggest movie stars, Zhao Wei, simply disappeared. Most information about her was scrubbed from the Chinese internet. She turned up later, denying rumors that she’d fled the country in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Just this week, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai also disappeared after accusing a former official of sexually assaulting her.

Congregants in unauthorized Christian house churches and other religious minorities are routinely subject to intimidation and even, by some accounts, carted off to horrific “transformation facilities” where they are tortured for refusing to forsake their beliefs.

The government’s widely reported mistreatment of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang province is so horrific, it was classified by the U.S. State Department as genocide last year.

If any foreign officials criticize the CCP for what it characterizes as combating “extremism,” they often find themselves sanctioned.

The same goes for foreign powers that express support for the autonomy of Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

Even American celebrities are not safe from the wrath of these tyrants — actor John Cena recently apologized with all the conviction of a repentant victim of the Chinese Cultural Revolution for daring to refer to Taiwan as a country.

Herein lies the sickest aspect of China’s rise to global dominance — and global dominance is its aim, make no mistake. As woke corporate America lectures the paying public about our own inherent desire to oppress others, it happily kowtows to Beijing so it doesn’t lose access to its massive consumer market.

If the Chinese government is a monster that will eat its own children, what do you think it will do to spineless Westerners who don’t have the gumption to call it out for what it really is?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Isa Cox
Contributor, Commentary
Isa grew up in San Francisco, where she was briefly a far-left socialist before finding Jesus and her husband in Hawaii. She now homeschools their two boys and freelances in the Ozarks.
Isa grew up in San Francisco, where she was briefly a far-left socialist before finding Jesus and her husband in Hawaii. She now homeschools their two boys and freelances in the Ozarks.




loading
Missing Chinese Official's Wife Calls Communist Government a 'Monster,' Says 'They Eat Their Children'
Video Shows the Panicked Look in Tour Guide's Eyes as Biden Wanders Off in Car Factory
Biden Tells Strange, Over-the-Top Tale in Desperate Attempt to Convince Americans the Infrastructure Bill Is Good
Watch: Biden Proves He's the Least Inspiring President Ever by Rambling Utter Nonsense
SNL Skit in Real Life: The Awkward Moment VP Harris Gets Behind Podium to Speak and Announcer Says Wrong Name
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.