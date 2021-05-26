Combined Shape
Multiple Deaths Reported as Shooter Wreaks Havoc at California Rail Yard

Dillon Burroughs May 26, 2021 at 9:16am
A shooter killed and injured multiple people Wednesday morning at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Deputy Russell Davis did not immediately report the number of casualties but confirmed “multiple victims and casualties” at the VTA light rail yard, according to KTVU-TV.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted, “The shooter is no longer a threat.”

“I can’t confirm the exact number of injuries and fatalities, but I will tell you that they are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities in this case,” Davis said, according to USA Today.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account posted several updates throughout the situation.

About an hour later, the department reported the shooter was down.

According to Davis, the shooter is dead.

Local news outlet KRON-TV provided live updates from the scene.

Meanwhile, KTVU reported, “Davis said several people called 911 at 6:30 a.m. about reports of an active shooter.”

The outlet added, “Davis would not elaborate on the type of weapon used or whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the building, which is a VTA hub that stores trains and serves as a maintenance yard not too far from the sheriff’s office.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted regarding the situation.

ABC News also offered live updates, noting, “San Jose officials say ‘there are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities’ from shooting at VTA facility, cautioning that information is ‘preliminary.'”

This is a developing story and may be updated as more details come out. 

