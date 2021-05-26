A shooter killed and injured multiple people Wednesday morning at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Deputy Russell Davis did not immediately report the number of casualties but confirmed “multiple victims and casualties” at the VTA light rail yard, according to KTVU-TV.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted, “The shooter is no longer a threat.”

A shooting at the VTA facility on Younger St has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed. The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated. I will update as more information becomes available. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) May 26, 2021

“I can’t confirm the exact number of injuries and fatalities, but I will tell you that they are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities in this case,” Davis said, according to USA Today.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account posted several updates throughout the situation.

Deputies currently on scene for an active shooter investigation in the area of 100 W. Younger Ave. SJ. Please stay away from the area. More info to follow. — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 26, 2021

About an hour later, the department reported the shooter was down.

UPDATE****

Shooter is down — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 26, 2021

According to Davis, the shooter is dead.

Local news outlet KRON-TV provided live updates from the scene.

ACTIVE SHOOTER INVESTIGATION: San Jose police have blocked off the area at W Younger Ave as they investigate shots fired at the VTA maintenance yard. @cbarcotv is giving live updates – https://t.co/BNGQ3UGtcN pic.twitter.com/4EvDHZEI34 — KRON4 News (@kron4news) May 26, 2021

Meanwhile, KTVU reported, “Davis said several people called 911 at 6:30 a.m. about reports of an active shooter.”

The outlet added, “Davis would not elaborate on the type of weapon used or whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the building, which is a VTA hub that stores trains and serves as a maintenance yard not too far from the sheriff’s office.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted regarding the situation.

We are in close contact with local law enforcement and monitoring this situation closely. https://t.co/t6yBNmy3iH — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 26, 2021

ABC News also offered live updates, noting, “San Jose officials say ‘there are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities’ from shooting at VTA facility, cautioning that information is ‘preliminary.'”

JUST IN: San Jose officials say “there are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities” from shooting at VTA facility, cautioning that information is “preliminary.” https://t.co/qEvtxR3I4n pic.twitter.com/FHWbhje4R8 — ABC News (@ABC) May 26, 2021

This is a developing story and may be updated as more details come out.

