Musk's Father Sounds the Alarm: 'I'm Really Afraid That Something Might Happen to Elon'

Billionaire Elon Musk is sparing no expense to ensure his family’s safety amid escalating worries they could be abducted by opportunistic criminals who want to extort the Twitter owner for loads of cash.

“If they kidnap one of us, it will be the quickest $20 million anybody’s ever made in their life,” the tech mogul’s father, Errol Musk, told The Sun last week.

Errol Musk said he thinks his son and other members of their family have become bigger targets for both abduction and assassination because the Tesla CEO has enraged left-wing zealots by releasing the “Twitter Files.”

“I think Elon’s a bit naïve about the enemies he’s making, especially with the ‘Twitter Files,'” Errol Musk told The Sun.

“I’m not scared, but I’m really afraid that something might happen to Elon, even though he has about 100 security guards around him,” he said.

Among other shocking revelations, the multi-part “Twitter Files” exposed insidious collusion between Big Tech executives and their liberal overlords in the federal government, including at U.S. intelligence agencies.

The elder Musk said it wouldn’t surprise him if a powerful, shadowy figure decided to assassinate his son in order to silence him.

“I think it’s a matter of time before one of the people he will expose with the ‘Twitter Files’ says, ‘I don’t want to go to jail, take Elon out,'” Errol Musk told The Sun. “It’s not rocket science.”

Elon Musk himself has echoed similar concerns, saying the corrupt politicians he’s exposing through the “Twitter Files” will likely weaponize federal agencies to censor damaging information about themselves.

“Frankly, the risk of something bad happening or literally even being shot is quite significant,” Musk said in a Twitter Spaces discussion in December.

“I’m definitely not going to be doing any open-air car parades, let me put it that way. It’s not that hard to kill me if somebody wanted to, so hopefully they don’t.”

As a precaution, Musk vowed to stop signing autographs for the rest of his life.

“I’ve made it clear,” the SpaceX founder said. “I’m not doing any more signings, ever again.”

Despite concerns for his safety, Musk continues to bravely speak out against corruption and censorship.

Where have they *not* found classified documents? That might be a shorter list. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2023

“Master the Future” doesn’t sound ominous at all … 🙄 How is WEF/Davos even a thing? Are they trying to be the boss of Earth!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Errol Musk’s concerns for his own safety aren’t unfounded. He told The Sun he was the victim of four break-ins at his South African home in 2022 alone.

“They came in and stole two big TVs,” he said.

Accordingly, his son’s team installed state-of-the-art security at his house, including a high-tech camera system, electric fencing and around-the-clock monitoring by armed guards.

“They’ve installed everything imaginable here,” the elder Musk said. “They check on me all the time. If they see a strange car in my driveway, they come in and ask me if I’m alright.”

Errol Musk said he’s frustrated by the situation but realizes it’s a necessity during these troubling times.

“I hate living like this, but I’ve lived like this in Johannesburg and Pretoria, and I understand where it’s coming from,” he said.

Let us hope Elon Musk and his family will stay safe, and he will be able to continue shining a light on the dark connections between Big Tech and government powers.

