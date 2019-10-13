In-N-Out CEO Turned to Drugs in Youth, Years Later Adds Proverbs 24:16 to Packaging

The owner and president of legendary burger chain In-N-Out Burger hasn’t exactly had a perfect life, but her faith in God has allowed her to succeed and share the love of Jesus with the nation.

In an interview The Christian Post published Oct. 5, CEO Lynsi Snyder opened up about the pain she’s endured and how God was able to pull her through everything.

After the loss of her father at a young age, she turned to drugs and alcohol. Thankfully, Snyder was able to get away from these before they took a grip on her life.

Later, she was rocked by three marriages that ended in divorce. Snyder was also the victim of spousal abuse.

“I have learned so much through my broken relationships along with the ups and downs that come through marriage,” she told The Christian Post. “I’ve been the one to hurt, and I’ve been hurt. I have gained insight and growth through both sides of the coin.”

Snyder eventually decided to turn her life to Jesus.

“I finally found that the deep need in my heart can only be filled by Jesus and my identity in Him,” she said.

The relationship with her savior may be personal, but it’s not something Snyder likes to hide.

Apart from great burgers and service, In-N-Out is also known for the Bible verses printed on food packaging.

Founded by Snyder’s grandparents, the burger chain proudly boasts its Christian heritage and prints “John 3:16” on its cups.

“It was my uncle Rich who put the Bible verses on the cups and wrappers in the early ’90s, just before he passed away,” Snyder said.

“He had just accepted the Lord and wanted to put that little touch of his faith on our brand. It’s a family business and will always be, and that’s a family touch.”

Snyder herself added to her family’s legacy, and In-N-Out adopted a few new verses for its food packaging.

The fry boats now come printed with “Proverbs 24:16,” which reads, “for the righteous falls seven times and rises again, but the wicked stumble in times of calamity.”

Considering how Snyder bounced back from her dark places with the help of God, this seems to be a very fitting verse.

To the coffee cups Snyder added “Luke 6:35,” an incredibly fitting verse for a modern America that is becoming increasingly divided. The passage says, “But love your enemies, and do good, and lend, expecting nothing in return, and your reward will be great, and you will be sons of the Most High, for he is kind to the ungrateful and the evil.”

“My grandparents set the bar high, and I only try to raise it,” Snyder said.

This CEO is showing the world that Chick-fil-A is not alone in embracing biblical values and reaping the success from it.

She doesn’t compromise her faith or her restaurant’s quality and standards.

In a nation increasingly overcome by anti-Christian sentiment, this is the type of leader the business world sorely needs.

