NC's Dem Governor Protects Non-Citizen Voters as 2020 Election Nears

A common-sense election security bill was shut down by North Carolina’s Democratic governor, signaling that non-citizen voters have one less thing to worry about now.

Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed North Carolina Senate Bill 250 on Wednesday.

The bill would have helped clean the state’s elections by taking the information of those who were excused from jury duty for being non-citizens and allowing election officials to purge any of those people from the voter rolls.

Instead of throwing his signature behind this easy way to tighten up election security, the governor instead decided to kill the bill entirely.

Cooper’s reasoning was that in purging the voter rolls of non-citizens, legal voters might get caught up in the process, depriving them of their right to cast a vote.

TRENDING: Reporter Asks About Whistleblower, So Rand Paul Asks if She’s Heard of the Constitution

“Only citizens should be allowed to vote,” Cooper wrote in his veto. “But blocking legitimate voters from casting a ballot is a risk we cannot take when the law already prevents non-citizens from voting and has legitimate mechanisms to remove them from the rolls.

“This legislation creates a high risk of voter harassment and intimidation and could discourage citizens from voting.”

Although Cooper insists that there are “mechanisms” in place to prevent non-citizens from voting, fraud doesn’t seem to be nonexistent in the state.

According to The News & Observer in Raleigh, over 500 ineligible voters cast ballots in the 2016 elections. While not enough to have influenced the outcome, it proves that the system isn’t bulletproof.

Should every state pass a law like this? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

While the governor is worried about potential citizens being kept from voting, each invalid ballot in effect acts to cancel out the vote of a rightful resident.

Any potential non-citizen on the voter rolls who would have been discovered through this bill is now seemingly safe from exposure.

Many of those not allowed to vote are automatically registered by departments of the state itself, creating a nightmare scenario for anyone trying to secure the voter rolls.

“Non-citizens most often become registered to vote by mistake when they fill out an application for a service, like a driver’s license,” Christian Adams of the Public Interest Legal Foundation told Breitbart News.

“Instead of adopting a simple procedure to catch those errors, Gov. Cooper bowed to the radical left’s desire to keep non-citizen voter participation an unspeakable matter,” Adams said.

RELATED: Biden Invited Alleged Whistleblower to Swanky State Dept Event as His Own Guest

With the 2020 election shaping up to be one of the most contested in memory, it’s crucial that every vote cast is by an American who is legally allowed to vote.

Unfortunately for residents of North Carolina, it looks like the governor is intent on destroying any attempt to ensure that elections are free from fraud.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.