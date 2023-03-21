Neighbor's Dogs Attack Mother as Her Son Runs to Get Help, But Police Can't Get to Her in Time

On Thursday, a family from Perry County, Pennsylvania, that had already suffered devastating loss experienced another horrific tragedy.

In 2020, 38-year-old Kristin Potter, wife and mother to three boys, lost her husband Ryan Potter. A year later, their second son, Trevor, was hit by a car near the home and died.

Potter and her youngest son went to a neighbor’s house to feed their dogs. According to WGAL-TV, Coroner Robert Ressler said that Potter had cared for the dogs in the past, and had agreed to care for them again while the owners were out.

This time, though, something went wrong. Two of the dogs, Great Danes, turned on Potter and began to maul her.

Potter’s son ran home to get help, but when police and EMS arrived, they couldn’t get to Potter because of the aggressive dogs.

“He was present at the scene, but I don’t think he was there for much of it,” Ressler said of the boy. “As soon as he saw the dogs starting to attack his mother, he ran across the road to have his brother call 911.”







It wasn’t until animal control arrived and subdued the dogs that police could get to Potter, but it was too late. Her death was ruled accidental, and the cause of death was determined to be the result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to Philly Voice.

“Animal control assisted in getting one dog secured with dog snares,” Ressler told the Daily Voice. “That one was sedated and euthanized by a veterinarian at the scene. The second dog was confined in a room of the hose and sedated then euthanized by the vet at the scene.”







Potter leaves behind her current husband, Jacob Presley Fickett, and her sons Ryder and Trent. Her sister, Jennifer Keefer, set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for her boys.

“This fundraiser is being set up by myself (Kristin’s sister) and Jake (her spouse) to try and help raise money for the guidance and support that her children will need during this long hard road ahead along with any other needs they might be faced with,” the GoFundMe read.

“All of the money donated will be going straight to these two boys and their future and to get help getting through this and to live a healthy life and be able to follow their dreams and have a bright future ahead. To be able to do the things their mother had planned for them and their future. We appreciate and thank each and every one of you who have a kind heart to donate to such a tragic loss. If you do not want to go through this there is other options available and you can contact Jacob Presley Fickett or myself for information. Thank You.”

“Kristin just had a very beautiful personality,” Keefer told WGAL-TV. “When you’re around her, you just feel better. When you talk to her, you just feel better. “

“With all the tragedy that has happened in her life, she still had a high belief in God. She was just like that. She felt like there is a reason for everything.”

“You can talk to her about anything. She never judged you. She never judged anyone based on anything. She gave everyone the benefit of the doubt. She always wanted to make up with people. Even people that did her wrong.”







Fickett remembers her as a fantastic mother and a “walking, breathing angel” who helped him immensely.

“She was an amazing mother of three boys: Ryder, Trevor, and Trent,” Fickett said. “She was the light of my life… she has done nothing but good to anything she touched. I love her so much. I can’t even believe that she gone.

“I’m a combat veteran and she was able to teach me to love myself and her deeply.”

Both dogs were euthanized, and it is unclear if any charges will be pressed. There was also a third dog on the property who was not involved in the attack.

