New Health Guidelines Spell Trouble for Those Who Indulge in Bacon, Sausage, or Alcohol

Americans who regularly wash down their bacon and bratwurst with a beer are giving themselves three strikes against their health every time they do so, according to the World Cancer Research Fund.

The group recently issued a 10-point plan to reduce cancer, and high on the list of recommendations were eliminating any processed meat, such as sausage and bacon, and cutting down on alcohol consumption, according to the Miami Herald.

Following these rules could reduce cancer risk by 40 percent, reported WGCL.

The group lists red meat as another item to avoid. It suggests that if red meat is eaten, it should only be eaten in three servings totaling no more than 12 to 18 ounces. The World Cancer Research Fund’s preference, however, is for none at all.

“It is not necessary to consume red meat in order to maintain adequate nutritional status … eating meat is not an essential part of a healthy diet,” the study said.

They also found no reason to eat processed meat such as bacon or most types of sausage, such as hot dogs.

“The evidence on processed meat and cancer is clear-cut. The data show that no level of intake can confidently be associated with a lack of risk. Processed meats are often high in salt, which can also increase the risk of high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease,” Professor Martin Wiseman a medical and scientific adviser to the World Cancer Research Fund, said on the group’s website.

As for alcohol, the group believes that drinking any alcoholic drink increases the risk of cancer.

“There is strong evidence that drinking alcohol is a cause of many cancers,” the study said. “Even small amounts of alcoholic drinks can increase the risk of several cancers.”

The study said that what it called “fast foods” should also be avoided. It lumped potato chips, pizza, bread made with white flour, and cakes and cookies into that category.

The group also supports government intervention to reduce cancer risk, including mandatory limits on salt content in foods, according to its report.

Several trends are responsible for what the study projects will be a massive rise in cancer, according to the U.K. Evening Standard.

“Avoiding tobacco in any form, together with appropriate diet, nutrition and physical activity, and maintaining a healthy weight, have the potential over time to reduce much of the global burden of cancer,” according to the study.

“However, with current trends towards decreased physical activity and increased body fatness, the global burden of cancer can be expected to continue to rise until these issues are addressed, especially given projections of an aging global population,” the researchers wrote.

The researchers said that society could face a new top cause for cancer-related deaths.

“If current trends continue, overweight and obesity are likely to overtake smoking as the number one risk factor for cancer,” they wrote.

