“The Lord of the Rings” may soon return to cinema screens.

The media company Warner Bros. is planning new film content based upon the works of fiction created by J.R.R. Tolkien, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a Thursday conference call with investors, executives of the company touted a new licensing deal that will allow production company New Line Cinema to create “multiple” new Tolkien films, according to Variety.

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ films are in the works at Warner Bros pic.twitter.com/PyTXel01Pv — Film Facts 🎬 (@Factsonfilm) February 23, 2023

Warner Bros. arranged a deal with Swedish gaming company Embracer Group AB that would facilitate new films last year.

Licensing rights to Tolkien’s epic fantasy works have passed through the hands of several companies since the 1970s, according to Gizmodo.

The “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy, created by director Peter Jackson in the early 2000s, is widely considered to be among the greatest cinematic works ever made.

One film executive who was involved with New Line Cinema — but who was released from the company before the release of Jackson’s trilogy — is slated to oversee the new development of Tolkien content as CEO of Warner Bros.

Michael De Luca signaled the company’s intent to develop new films set in Tolkien’s Middle-earth (without necessarily recreating “The Lord of the Rings”) in a statement provided to the Reporter.

“Twenty years ago, New Line took an unprecedented leap of faith to realize the incredible stories, characters and world of The Lord of the Rings on the big screen,” he said in a joint statement with Pamela Abdy.

“The result was a landmark series of films that have been embraced by generations of fans. But for all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien remains largely unexplored on film.

“The opportunity to invite fans deeper into the cinematic world of Middle-earth is an honor, and we are excited to partner with Middle-earth Enterprises and Embracer on this adventure.”

Jackson, along with his collaborators Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh, acknowledged Warner Bros.’ interest in more “Lord of the Rings” content in a statement.

“Warner Bros. and Embracer have kept us in the loop every step of the way,” they said.

“We look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward.”

However, some new media set in Tolkien’s Middle-earth has been poorly received by the English writer’s admirers.

Warner Bros, stop making Lord of the Rings movies! The trilogy you made was already really good, we don’t need any more, just stop! Warner Bros: pic.twitter.com/x5vPaplgrT — Rob (@robrousseau) February 24, 2023

Tolkien enthusiasts largely rejected Amazon’s “Rings of Power” Tolkien spin-off, and many considered the original series corrupted by woke ideology.

