New Orleans Police Find Assistant DA Dead in His Own Office

An assistant district attorney who served with the Orleans Parish office of the District Attorney is dead in an apparent suicide.

The incident took place at about 9 p.m. Saturday, according to WWL-TV.

Ian Kersting was found dead in the office of the Orleans Parish District Attorney in New Orleans.

An initial report from the New Orleans Police Department said that when police arrived, they found the victim of an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Kersting was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Kersting was 34, according to WVUE-DT.

“The Orleans Parish DA’s Office family suffered a terrible tragedy Saturday night,” the office said in a statement.

“Assistant District Attorney Ian Kersting was a beloved member of our office, and we send our love and deepest condolences to his family.”

The statement said that members of the office need time to grieve.

“It’s important that we support each other right now, and we ask the media respect the privacy of the individuals impacted,” the statement said.

A later statement said that the office would be closed on Monday, saying that “the entire OPDA team will be addressed by grief and trauma counselors in the wake of an unexpected tragedy.”

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the judges of Criminal District Court and Juvenile Court, as well as the Orleans Public Defenders, for their extraordinary compassion and humanity during this challenging time, as there will be members of our staff who will require time to cope and heal,” the statement added.

The statement said the office would return to its usual hours on Tuesday.

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, Kersting specialized in cases involving sexual assault.

New Orleans assistant DA who specialized in sexual assault cases is found dead in his office https://t.co/g51GnpXR7L pic.twitter.com/O1Lwo0EpZ3 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 5, 2025

The Mail noted that in March, Kersting was among those commended for a conviction in a child sex abuse case.

“The case involved charges of 1st-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13,” a social media post from the office said.

“Following deliberation, the jury delivered its verdict: guilty of attempted 1st-degree rape and guilty as charged for the indecent behavior charge. The successful outcome underscores the dedication and skill of our team in pursuing justice for the most vulnerable members of our community,” the post said.

